Roblox Eternal Piece Codes (February 2024)

After some Eternal Piece codes? This Roblox RPG from Eternal Piece Studios has recently launched after several windows of testing and is taking the platform by storm. Inspired by the likes of Slayers Unleashed and Blox Fruits, it’s a deep One Piece game with plenty of stats to upgrade and fruits to collect. Let’s take a look at all the available freebies!

Recommended Videos

All Roblox Eternal Piece Codes

Eternal Piece Codes (Active)

RELEASE: Stat Reset (New)

Eternal Piece Codes (Expired)

FREEFRUIT : Random Fruit

: Random Fruit FREERACEROLLS : Race Reroll x5

: Race Reroll x5 ANEWSTART: x2 XP for 1 hour

How to Redeem Codes in Roblox Eternal Piece

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

Redeeming these coupons is a very easy process. Here’s what you need to do:

Load into Eternal Piece via the Roblox game page.

Once you’re in a lobby, tap your current level in the bottom-left of the screen.

This brings up a menu wheel with various icons. Tap the Twitter bird icon.

Paste in a code from our list and hit Redeem.

Check your inventory to see what you’ve unlocked!

How Can You Get More Roblox Eternal Piece Codes?

The best place to find more Eternal Piece codes is actually the Roblox game page, as linked above. The devs list any active codes—or at least the most recent one—in the description. Since you need to go via this page to access the game in the first place, it’s impossible to miss.

On top of that, you should join the game’s Discord server. The ‘announcement’ channel lists codes as they drop alongside updates, so you’re bound to spot them.

Why Are My Roblox Eternal Piece Codes Not Working?

If you’re trying to redeem a code but find an error message pop up, the chances are it has expired. Most of the codes listed for this game on the Discord have now expired without warning, so don’t expect those active ones to stick around forever.

The only other situation is that you may be inputting the code incorrectly. Ensure you’re adhering to all formatting including capitalization, spacing, and numbers. Roblox codes need to be pasted 100% accurately, so don’t miss out.

What is Eternal Piece?

Inspired by the One Piece manga and anime, Eternal Piece is a Roblox game where you unlock new powers by collecting fruits. You then take these abilities out into arenas full of enemy NPCs to do battle with, earning you resources to level up further. If you’ve played Roblox RPGs like Project Slayers or Shindo Life, it’s more of the same.

That’s all for this guide. For more on Roblox, redeem the latest Project Baki 3 codes and Play for UGC codes. We’ve also got a Toilet Tower Defense value list to check out.