All Project Baki 3 Codes (November 2023)

Without any substantial Baki games to play, Roblox is the next best thing, right? If you’re a huge fan of Baki, you get the opportunity to hone your very own fighter in Project Baki 3. You’ll learn fighting styles, earn Yen, and challenge other players to be the best.
Of course, it doesn’t hurt to use some Project Baki 3 codes for an advantage.
All Available Codes in Project Baki 3
As of Nov. 20, 2023, the following codes are still in working order in Project Baki 3:
- 53KLIKESWOW: ‘New Baki New Me’ title and 4 million Yen
- PB3: Rewards experience (if you’re max level, you’ll get 1 million Yen instead)
- NATSU3AM: 4 million Yen
- SAMNKURE: x15 Stat Resets
- FAZBEAR: x1 Eclipse Summon
- 52KLIKES!: x1,000 Souls
- ECLIPSESUMMON: x1 Eclipse Summon
- AKOYAFIX: 4 million Yen
- YAGAMIVIBING!: Yagami Dance Emote
- 51KLIKES!: 2 million Yen and x5 Stat Resets
- TOJIF: Rewards experience (if you’re max level, you’ll get 1 million Yen instead)
- YASHARESET: Yasha Reset CD (You need to be level 300)
- COPYTECH: 2.5 million Yen
- MOREMORECODES: Rewards experience
- WETHEBESTNOCAP: Rewards experience
- THREEKAYNOWAY: Rewards experience
- WERESOBACK: 5 million Yen and x5 Stat Resets
- ISTHISREAL: 5 million Yen, x5 Stat Resets, and ‘Project Baki 3000’ title
- YUTAJOGOW: 4 million Yen
- YUTANRIKA: Rewards experience
- 50KLIKESSMITEME: Rewards Smite
- 50KLIKESRELICRESET: x1 Relic Reset
- 50KLIKES!: 5 million Yen, x15 Color Rerolls, and x15 Stat Resets
- 49KLIKES!: 2 million Yen, x4 Color Rerolls, and x8 Stat Resets
- SECRETCODY: ‘Gojo Pack’ and ‘Meow’ titles
- TIKTOK800: ‘Rewards ‘’Pretty Silly’ title and 2 million Yen
- MUGMAN: ‘I Love Mug’ title and 2 million Yen
- GOJOPACK: Three Gojo-related titles and 1 million Yen
Every Expired Code in Project Baki 3
Project Baki 3 has had a pretty long run on Roblox. So, it isn’t that surprising that it’s had many codes come and go. If you try using these codes in-game, you won’t get anything:
- MAJIMAPLS
- YOMICHANCE
- OGNIKOCHANCE
- BUUCHANCE
- GOJONERF
- TIKTOK1K
- TIKTOKFAMOUS
- CHAPTER236
- 500TIKTOK
- PICKLEJAR
- SHAKE
- LIONPRIDEBABY
- LATEJULY4THUPDATE
- ALLMIGHTOURSAVIOUR
- RYOMABABY
- GOHANSOON
- ALLMIGHTGONE
- ROBLOXBACK
- RELICRESTTIME
- STATRESETSFORSOMEONETHATASKED
- MONKEYMODE
- AKIYAMAISHEREYAKUZAPARTTWO
- FREEYEN
- CODESFIXED
- SHAWNANDWISE
- BAKI2BESTGAME
How to Redeem Roblox Codes In-Game
It isn’t hard to collect free rewards in Project Baki 3, but it is incredibly easy to miss the redemption window. The button blends in with the menu so easily, you’ll think it’s missing. Let’s save you the trouble:
- Press M to open the main menu or open it using the button in the bottom left corner.
- In the radial menu, open Settings. That’s the cog icon in the upper left corner.
- In Settings, near the bottom, select Codes Menu. It’s sandwiched between a couple other buttons. Use a working code and the rewards are yours!
Now we can close the book on the latest Project Baki 3 codes. Be sure to check back every now and then for new codes or look for more using the links down below. We suggest checking out Eternal Nen if you’re a fan of Hunter x Hunter.