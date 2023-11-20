All Project Baki 3 Codes (November 2023)

Without any substantial Baki games to play, Roblox is the next best thing, right? If you’re a huge fan of Baki, you get the opportunity to hone your very own fighter in Project Baki 3. You’ll learn fighting styles, earn Yen, and challenge other players to be the best.

Of course, it doesn’t hurt to use some Project Baki 3 codes for an advantage.

All Available Codes in Project Baki 3

As of Nov. 20, 2023, the following codes are still in working order in Project Baki 3:

53KLIKESWOW : ‘New Baki New Me’ title and 4 million Yen

: ‘New Baki New Me’ title and 4 million Yen PB3 : Rewards experience (if you’re max level, you’ll get 1 million Yen instead)

: Rewards experience (if you’re max level, you’ll get 1 million Yen instead) NATSU3AM : 4 million Yen

: 4 million Yen SAMNKURE : x15 Stat Resets

: x15 Stat Resets FAZBEAR : x1 Eclipse Summon

: x1 Eclipse Summon 52KLIKES! : x1,000 Souls

: x1,000 Souls ECLIPSESUMMON : x1 Eclipse Summon

: x1 Eclipse Summon AKOYAFIX : 4 million Yen

: 4 million Yen YAGAMIVIBING! : Yagami Dance Emote

: Yagami Dance Emote 51KLIKES! : 2 million Yen and x5 Stat Resets

: 2 million Yen and x5 Stat Resets TOJIF : Rewards experience (if you’re max level, you’ll get 1 million Yen instead)

: Rewards experience (if you’re max level, you’ll get 1 million Yen instead) YASHARESET : Yasha Reset CD (You need to be level 300)

: Yasha Reset CD (You need to be level 300) COPYTECH : 2.5 million Yen

: 2.5 million Yen MOREMORECODES : Rewards experience

: Rewards experience WETHEBESTNOCAP : Rewards experience

: Rewards experience THREEKAYNOWAY : Rewards experience

: Rewards experience WERESOBACK : 5 million Yen and x5 Stat Resets

: 5 million Yen and x5 Stat Resets ISTHISREAL : 5 million Yen, x5 Stat Resets, and ‘Project Baki 3000’ title

: 5 million Yen, x5 Stat Resets, and ‘Project Baki 3000’ title YUTAJOGOW : 4 million Yen

: 4 million Yen YUTANRIKA : Rewards experience

: Rewards experience 50KLIKESSMITEME : Rewards Smite

: Rewards Smite 50KLIKESRELICRESET : x1 Relic Reset

: x1 Relic Reset 50KLIKES! : 5 million Yen, x15 Color Rerolls, and x15 Stat Resets

: 5 million Yen, x15 Color Rerolls, and x15 Stat Resets 49KLIKES! : 2 million Yen, x4 Color Rerolls, and x8 Stat Resets

: 2 million Yen, x4 Color Rerolls, and x8 Stat Resets SECRETCODY : ‘Gojo Pack’ and ‘Meow’ titles

: ‘Gojo Pack’ and ‘Meow’ titles TIKTOK800 : ‘Rewards ‘’Pretty Silly’ title and 2 million Yen

: ‘Rewards ‘’Pretty Silly’ title and 2 million Yen MUGMAN : ‘I Love Mug’ title and 2 million Yen

: ‘I Love Mug’ title and 2 million Yen GOJOPACK: Three Gojo-related titles and 1 million Yen

Every Expired Code in Project Baki 3

Project Baki 3 has had a pretty long run on Roblox. So, it isn’t that surprising that it’s had many codes come and go. If you try using these codes in-game, you won’t get anything:

MAJIMAPLS

YOMICHANCE

OGNIKOCHANCE

BUUCHANCE

GOJONERF

TIKTOK1K

TIKTOKFAMOUS

CHAPTER236

500TIKTOK

PICKLEJAR

SHAKE

LIONPRIDEBABY

LATEJULY4THUPDATE

ALLMIGHTOURSAVIOUR

RYOMABABY

GOHANSOON

ALLMIGHTGONE

ROBLOXBACK

RELICRESTTIME

STATRESETSFORSOMEONETHATASKED

MONKEYMODE

AKIYAMAISHEREYAKUZAPARTTWO

FREEYEN

CODESFIXED

SHAWNANDWISE

BAKI2BESTGAME

How to Redeem Roblox Codes In-Game

Image Source: Roblox Corporation

It isn’t hard to collect free rewards in Project Baki 3, but it is incredibly easy to miss the redemption window. The button blends in with the menu so easily, you’ll think it’s missing. Let’s save you the trouble:

Press M to open the main menu or open it using the button in the bottom left corner. In the radial menu, open Settings. That’s the cog icon in the upper left corner. In Settings, near the bottom, select Codes Menu. It’s sandwiched between a couple other buttons. Use a working code and the rewards are yours!

Now we can close the book on the latest Project Baki 3 codes. Be sure to check back every now and then for new codes or look for more using the links down below. We suggest checking out Eternal Nen if you’re a fan of Hunter x Hunter.