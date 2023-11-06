Eternal Nen Codes November 2023

If you’ve ever wanted to get your hands on a Hunter’s license, you’ll finally have your chance in Roblox’s HxH-inspired RPG. So, to help you start your new adventure off right, we’re here to show you all the available codes in Eternal Nen.

All Available Eternal Nen Codes

To claim rewards in Roblox’s Eternal Nen, you can enter the following codes:

GameIsFye – Redeemable Nen Reroll

weUP – Redeemable Clan Reroll

BeHappyChat – Redeemable Nen Reroll

RELEASE – Redeemable Clan Reroll

250LikesClan2 – Redeemable Clan Reroll

250LikesRerolls – Redeemable Clan Reroll

250LikesCodeNen – Redeemable Nen Color

100LikesClan – Redeemable Clan Reroll

100LikesClan2 – Redeemable Clan Reroll

100LikesNen – Redeemable Nen Color

100LikesNen2 – Redeemable Nen Color

50Likes – Redeemable Clan Reroll

Bonus50LikesCode – Redeemable Nen Color

All of these code rewards allow you to change your Nen, Clan, and Nen color, setting you on a new path. Those who reroll their Clan type will change their last name to one of the famous characters from the series, including Netero and Freecss. Thus, if you favor a particular Hunter or villain, you can continuously reroll until you’ve unlocked the right one for you.

Like the anime and manga, players must train to harness their Nen abilities, featuring challenging trials to strengthen their abilities. You can also travel from island to island to obtain memories and encounter other users. However, you can lose all your permanent data if you trigger a game over, so try to endure as much as you can to conserve your progress.

There will likely be more codes to help you with your journey as the developers expand the collection with every 250 likes.

How to Enter Codes in Eternal Nen

Once you boot up Eternal Nen, click on the Codes section in the bottom-left corner to input the rewards.

Players can also visit the Robox Shop to exchange Robux for additional resources, such as Face Rerolls, 100k Jeni, and Repick Name. If you need more of this currency, you can check out our How to Get Robux Fast guide to learn some tips and tricks.

Players can also visit the Robox Shop to exchange Robux for additional resources, such as Face Rerolls, 100k Jeni, and Repick Name. If you need more of this currency, you can check out our How to Get Robux Fast guide to learn some tips and tricks.