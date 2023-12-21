Toilet Tower Defense Value List

If you’re one of the many players who enjoys Toilet Tower Defense on Roblox, then you’ll know that trading items with other players is a rather important part of the game. Here is our estimated value list of items in Toilet Tower Defense on Roblox.

Toilet Tower Defense Items Value List

Image Source: Telanthric Development via Twinfinite

In this list, you will find the values of every cameraman and speaker man. The items are divided into several different units in Toilet Tower Defense.

Godly Units

Titan Present Man Price: 13,000 Gems Demand: 10



Upgraded Titan Cinemaman Price: 21,000 Gems Demand: 10



Exclusive Units

Spider TV Price: 85,000 Gems Demand: 6



Speaker Spider Price: 100 Gems Demand: 6



Scientist Crate Price: 450 Gems Demand: 9



Shield Cameraman Price: 1,200 Gems Demand: 9



TV Woman Price: 70 Gems Demand: 6



Large Scientist Cameraman Price: 150 Gems Demand: 4



Camera Repair Drone Price: 250 Gems Demand: 6,5



Santa Crate Price: 150 Gems Demand: 10



Spider Crate Price: 200 Gems Demand: 5



Turkey Crate Price: 750 Gems Demand: 8



Scientist TV Man Price: 600 Gems Demand: 8



Titan Cameraman Price: 150 Gems Demand: 7,5



Jetpack Cameraman Price: 180 Gems Demand: 6



Engineer Cameraman Price: 17,000 Gems Demand: 10



Camera Spider Price: 100 Gems Demand: 6



Scary Crate Price: 300 Gems Demand: 8



Scientist Cameraman Price: 250 Gems Demand: 7



Mythic Units

Glitch Cameraman Price: 1,300 Gems Demand: 6



Chef TV Man Price: 50,000 Gems Demand: 9



Sinister Titan TV Man Price: 70,000 Gems Demand: 10



Upgraded Titan Cameraman Price: 2,000 Gems Demand: 9



Corrupted Cameraman Price: 20,000 Gems Demand: 9



Upgraded Titan Speakerman Price: 1,500 Gems Demand: 6



Titan Cinemaman Price: 850 Gems Demand: 6



Legendary Units

Sinister Cameraman Price: 1,100 Gems Demand: 7



Elf Camerawoman Price: 200 Gems Demand: 10



Jetpack Speakerman Price: 120 Gems Demand: 8



Large Turkey Speakerman Price: 800 Gems Demand: 8



Frost DJ Speakerman Price: 1,300 Gems Demand: 10



Titan Speakerman Price: 65 Gems Demand: 4



Dancing Speaker Woman Price: 70 Gems Demand: 7



Secret Agent Price: 55 Gems Demand: 6



Titan TV Man Price: 69 Gems Demand: 5



Laser Cameraman Car Price: 100 Gems Demand: 8



Ninja Cameraman Price: 85 Gems Demand: 7



Dark Speakerman Price: 75 Gems Demand: 8



Mech Cameraman Price: 85 Gems Demand: 7,5



Epics Units

Pumpkin Farmer Price: 200 Gems Demand: 8



Reindeer Speakerman Price: 70 Gems Demand: 5



Camera Helicopter Price: 10 Gems Demand: 6



Camera Attack Helicopter Price: 15 Gems Demand: 7



Rocket Cameraman Price: 30 Gems Demand: 9



Turkey Cameraman Price: 200 Gems Demand: 8



Surveillance Camerawoman Price: 10 Gems Demand: 3



Large TV Man Price: 10 Gems Demand: 3



Medic Cameraman Price: 10 Gems Demand: 7,5



Large Cameraman Price: 10 Gems Demand: 4



Rare Units

Monster Speakerman Price: 75 Gems Demand: 6



TV Man Price: 2 Gems Demand: 2



Speaker Helicopter Price: 2 Gems Demand: 2



Brown Suit Cameraman Price: 3 Gems Demand: 3



Turkey Speakerman Price: 200 Gems Demand: 7



Large Speakerman Price: 2 Gems Demand: 2



Uncommon Units

Cameraman Price: 0 Gems Demand: 1



Car Speakerman Price: 0 Gems Demand: 1



Scary Speakerman Price: 25 Gems Demand: 4



Common Units

Camerawoman Price: 0 Gems Demand: 0



Speakerman Price: 1,300 Gems Demand: 5



That was the entire value list of items in Toilet Tower Defense on Roblox. Make sure to bookmark this page, because you’ll want to regularly check the values and demands of certain items. Happy trading!