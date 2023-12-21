Toilet Tower Defense Value List

If you’re one of the many players who enjoys Toilet Tower Defense on Roblox, then you’ll know that trading items with other players is a rather important part of the game. Here is our estimated value list of items in Toilet Tower Defense on Roblox.
Toilet Tower Defense Items Value List
In this list, you will find the values of every cameraman and speaker man. The items are divided into several different units in Toilet Tower Defense.
Godly Units
- Titan Present Man
- Price: 13,000 Gems
- Demand: 10
- Upgraded Titan Cinemaman
- Price: 21,000 Gems
- Demand: 10
Exclusive Units
- Spider TV
- Price: 85,000 Gems
- Demand: 6
- Speaker Spider
- Price: 100 Gems
- Demand: 6
- Scientist Crate
- Price: 450 Gems
- Demand: 9
- Shield Cameraman
- Price: 1,200 Gems
- Demand: 9
- TV Woman
- Price: 70 Gems
- Demand: 6
- Large Scientist Cameraman
- Price: 150 Gems
- Demand: 4
- Camera Repair Drone
- Price: 250 Gems
- Demand: 6,5
- Santa Crate
- Price: 150 Gems
- Demand: 10
- Spider Crate
- Price: 200 Gems
- Demand: 5
- Turkey Crate
- Price: 750 Gems
- Demand: 8
- Scientist TV Man
- Price: 600 Gems
- Demand: 8
- Titan Cameraman
- Price: 150 Gems
- Demand: 7,5
- Jetpack Cameraman
- Price: 180 Gems
- Demand: 6
- Engineer Cameraman
- Price: 17,000 Gems
- Demand: 10
- Camera Spider
- Price: 100 Gems
- Demand: 6
- Scary Crate
- Price: 300 Gems
- Demand: 8
- Scientist Cameraman
- Price: 250 Gems
- Demand: 7
Mythic Units
- Glitch Cameraman
- Price: 1,300 Gems
- Demand: 6
- Chef TV Man
- Price: 50,000 Gems
- Demand: 9
- Sinister Titan TV Man
- Price: 70,000 Gems
- Demand: 10
- Upgraded Titan Cameraman
- Price: 2,000 Gems
- Demand: 9
- Corrupted Cameraman
- Price: 20,000 Gems
- Demand: 9
- Upgraded Titan Speakerman
- Price: 1,500 Gems
- Demand: 6
- Titan Cinemaman
- Price: 850 Gems
- Demand: 6
Legendary Units
- Sinister Cameraman
- Price: 1,100 Gems
- Demand: 7
- Elf Camerawoman
- Price: 200 Gems
- Demand: 10
- Jetpack Speakerman
- Price: 120 Gems
- Demand: 8
- Large Turkey Speakerman
- Price: 800 Gems
- Demand: 8
- Frost DJ Speakerman
- Price: 1,300 Gems
- Demand: 10
- Titan Speakerman
- Price: 65 Gems
- Demand: 4
- Dancing Speaker Woman
- Price: 70 Gems
- Demand: 7
- Secret Agent
- Price: 55 Gems
- Demand: 6
- Titan TV Man
- Price: 69 Gems
- Demand: 5
- Laser Cameraman Car
- Price: 100 Gems
- Demand: 8
- Ninja Cameraman
- Price: 85 Gems
- Demand: 7
- Dark Speakerman
- Price: 75 Gems
- Demand: 8
- Mech Cameraman
- Price: 85 Gems
- Demand: 7,5
Epics Units
- Pumpkin Farmer
- Price: 200 Gems
- Demand: 8
- Reindeer Speakerman
- Price: 70 Gems
- Demand: 5
- Camera Helicopter
- Price: 10 Gems
- Demand: 6
- Camera Attack Helicopter
- Price: 15 Gems
- Demand: 7
- Rocket Cameraman
- Price: 30 Gems
- Demand: 9
- Turkey Cameraman
- Price: 200 Gems
- Demand: 8
- Surveillance Camerawoman
- Price: 10 Gems
- Demand: 3
- Large TV Man
- Price: 10 Gems
- Demand: 3
- Medic Cameraman
- Price: 10 Gems
- Demand: 7,5
- Large Cameraman
- Price: 10 Gems
- Demand: 4
Rare Units
- Monster Speakerman
- Price: 75 Gems
- Demand: 6
- TV Man
- Price: 2 Gems
- Demand: 2
- Speaker Helicopter
- Price: 2 Gems
- Demand: 2
- Brown Suit Cameraman
- Price: 3 Gems
- Demand: 3
- Turkey Speakerman
- Price: 200 Gems
- Demand: 7
- Large Speakerman
- Price: 2 Gems
- Demand: 2
Uncommon Units
- Cameraman
- Price: 0 Gems
- Demand: 1
- Car Speakerman
- Price: 0 Gems
- Demand: 1
- Scary Speakerman
- Price: 25 Gems
- Demand: 4
Common Units
- Camerawoman
- Price: 0 Gems
- Demand: 0
- Speakerman
- Price: 1,300 Gems
- Demand: 5
That was the entire value list of items in Toilet Tower Defense on Roblox. Make sure to bookmark this page, because you’ll want to regularly check the values and demands of certain items. Happy trading!
