Type Soul Clans Tier List

Which clan will you choose?
Published: Apr 3, 2024 06:29 am
Choosing the best organization in Type Soul is a pretty big decision. Clans play a key role in changing the passive abilities your fighter has, and making the wrong decision will cost you down the line. In this Type Soul clans tier list, we’ll show you which ones to opt for.

Best Type Soul Clans, Listed

There are six main clans in Type Soul that you can join when starting a new save. In our tier list below, we’ve ranked them based on how useful they’ll be to newcomers.

RankingClan Name
SShutara, Yamamoto
AHyosube, Zaraki
BKurosaki
CTsunayashiro

What Is the Best Clan in Type Soul?

The clans menu in Type Soul.
If you’re a complete newcomer to Type Soul, the best clan to choose is Shutara. It provides 20 HP, 15 Reiatsu, and 10 Posture as base stats for your character. This is a perfect all-rounder build for those finding their footing with the combat and range of abilities. That said, it doesn’t have passive buffs or stat augments as you play, so more advanced players may want to look elsewhere.

If you want to play even more conservatively, it’s worth joining the Yamamoto clan when first starting Type Soul. This provides an equal HP stat of 20, but also 20 Reiatsu, making you far more effective in combat. Those more familiar with the game’s mechanics can look to Kurosaki and Tsunayashiro, which have passive buffs while you play. For newcomers, though, these can be a bit intimidating.

That’s all the key information you need from our Type Soul clans tier list! Choosing your first clan is important because rerolling in-game costs Robux and can’t be done for free. Therefore, you’ve got to get it right the first time.

For more Roblox, check out Blades of Chance codes and Midnight Chasers codes. We’ve also got some Eternal Piece codes for you to use, and Anime Ultimate Battlegrounds codes.

