Anime Ultimate Battlegrounds Codes (February 2024)

Anime-inspired games like Anime Ultimate Battlegrounds are arguably the most fun experiences on Roblox. It isn’t limited to one universe, the game has a fun loop, and the moves are flashy. Not all characters are unlocked, but you can fast track that with a few Anime Ultimate Battlegrounds codes!

All Anime Ultimate Battlegrounds Codes List

Most codes for Anime Ultimate Battlegrounds revolve around awarding in-game cash. If you look at the roster of characters available, you’ll notice some can be unlocked with said cash. I unlocked Broly with all the cash I collected!

Anime Ultimate Battlegrounds Codes (Working)

!code Shiftlock : 400 Cash

: 400 Cash !code MOBILEEE : 350 Cash

: 350 Cash !code 13kLikes : 350 Cash

: 350 Cash !code Ulquiorra : 400 Cash

: 400 Cash !code UiReworks!! : 300 Cash

: 300 Cash !code NameChange : 300 Cash

: 300 Cash !code SORRYCONSOLEFIXED : 500 Cash

: 500 Cash !code NewYears : 250 Cash

: 250 Cash !code 12kLikes: 300 Cash

Anime Ultimate Battlegrounds Codes (Expired)

!code SorryHadExams

!code SORRYFORSHUTDOWN

!code Reaper

!code 11kLikes

!code Gladiator

!code CombatRework

!code GokuRework

!code SorryHadVacation

!code Christmas

!code Jotaro

!code 6kLikes

!code Xbox

!code CodeMenu

!code 7kLikes

!code 8kLikes

!code Ippo

!code IppoBuff

!code Transfer

!code 9kLikes

!code 10kLikes

!code Halloween

!code Doflamingo

!code FirstCode

!code Emotes

!code SorryForShutdown

!code 1.5kLikes

!code 2kLikes

!code Evasives

!code 3kLikes

!code 4kLikes

!code 5kLikes

!code Change

!code SorryShutdown

!code 1MVisits

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Ultimate Battlegrounds

Either open the chat box in the top-left corner or press the Forward Slash key. Type !code before you type in a working code. If you copy straight from our list, we did the first part for you! Send the message and the free rewards are yours.

How Can You Get More Anime Ultimate Battlegrounds Codes?

Well, you have two choices: either bookmark our page (we update it frequently) or you can join the official Anime Ultimate Battlegrounds Discord server. On the left-hand side, you’ll find a channel dedicated to codes!

Why Are My Anime Ultimate Battlegrounds Codes Not Working?

Unlike other Roblox games like King of the World Simulator, there’s an extra step involved with Anime Ultimate Battlegrounds. Not only do you need to worry about spelling and case-sensitivity, you also have to type “!code” before typing in a code.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in Anime Ultimate Battlegrounds

Outside of free codes, there is a giveaway channel on Discord. Now, it remains to be seen if the developers of Anime Ultimate Battlegrounds will ever use it. As of right now, it’s blank, so for now you’ll have to rely on codes.

What Is Anime Ultimate Battlegrounds?

Anime Ultimate Battlegrounds is a player-versus-player fighting game, featuring characters from multiple anime universes, like Goku from Dragon Ball Z or Doflamingo from One Piece. Each character has their own unique abilities, and the roster only grows over time.

Use your Anime Ultimate Battlegrounds codes wisely, folks! You get a nice chunk of cash from the latest codes, enough to purchase strong characters like Broly.