Multiverse Defenders Codes (January 2024)

What goes together like peanut butter and jelly? Anime and tower defense or, in other words: Multiverse Defenders. If you hope to outlast more than a few waves, you could use some help. The easiest solution is to redeem the latest Multiverse Defenders codes.
All Multiverse Defenders Codes List
The most common reward you’ll get for redeeming codes in Multiverse Defenders are Gems. They’re quite valuable considering you can use them for summoning new units and upgrades.
Multiverse Defenders Codes (Working)
- UPDATE1: x3000 Gems
- 50KMBDIS: x2000 Gems
- RELEASE: x2000 Gems
Multiverse Defenders Codes (Expired)
- 100kVisits
- 10500servermems
- 150kVisit
- 1K5Favorites
- 1KACTIVE
- 1KLikes
- 1M4Visits
- 1mVisits
- 200kVisit
- 20kMembersDiscord
- 20kVisit
- 2KFavs
- 2MVisits
- 300kVisits
- 3KFavs
- 3KLikes
- 4kLikes
- 500kVisits
- 500Likes
- 50kVisit
- 5KACTIVE
- 5KFavs
- 5klike
- 7KFavs
- 8KFavs
- 9KFavs
- CHRISTMAS
- CHRISTMAS2
- GiveGem
- hihi
- MYHERO
- NewQuest
- OpenBeta
- Shutdown
- SorryData
- SorryForShutdown
- SorryForShutdown2
- Sub2BlamSpot
- Sub2GCNTV
- Sub2oGVexx
- SundayShutdown!
- TanTaiGaming
- WeAreSorry
How To Redeem Codes in Multiverse Defenders
- As soon as you log into Multiverse Defenders, walk over to the building with the rainbow stripes.
- On a bench, you’ll see an NPC with “CODE” above their head.
- Step inside the NPC’s pink aura and the code redemption window will appear.
How Can You Get More Multiverse Defenders Codes?
Outside of joining the Multiverse Defenders Discord server, the best place to get more codes is right here. Bookmark our page because we frequently update our codes guides! There’s also the game’s official Roblox group, System Arts Studio, but codes aren’t posted there.
Why Are My Multiverse Defenders Codes Not Working?
If a code isn’t working, it’s due to one of two reasons: the code has expired or there’s a type. You don’t have to worry about capitalization, but spelling is of utmost importance.
Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in Multiverse Defenders
The good news is there are other ways to get free rewards in Multiverse Defenders. You do this by completing tasks, which you can find in the Quest menu on the right-hand side. For the most part, you’ll earn Gems that can then be used to unlock other units.
What is Multiverse Defenders?
Multiverse Defenders is a combination of anime and tower defense gameplay. However, instead of towers, you recruit characters from a wide variety of anime and manga, like Goku and Luffy. Even the levels you play in are directly from their respective universes.
Well, that about does it with the latest Multiverse Defenders codes.