Multiverse Defenders Codes (January 2024)

What goes together like peanut butter and jelly? Anime and tower defense or, in other words: Multiverse Defenders. If you hope to outlast more than a few waves, you could use some help. The easiest solution is to redeem the latest Multiverse Defenders codes.

All Multiverse Defenders Codes List

The most common reward you’ll get for redeeming codes in Multiverse Defenders are Gems. They’re quite valuable considering you can use them for summoning new units and upgrades.

Multiverse Defenders Codes (Working)

UPDATE1 : x3000 Gems

: x3000 Gems 50KMBDIS : x2000 Gems

: x2000 Gems RELEASE: x2000 Gems

Multiverse Defenders Codes (Expired)

100kVisits

10500servermems

150kVisit

1K5Favorites

1KACTIVE

1KLikes

1M4Visits

1mVisits

200kVisit

20kMembersDiscord

20kVisit

2KFavs

2MVisits

300kVisits

3KFavs

3KLikes

4kLikes

500kVisits

500Likes

50kVisit

5KACTIVE

5KFavs

5klike

7KFavs

8KFavs

9KFavs

CHRISTMAS

CHRISTMAS2

GiveGem

hihi

MYHERO

NewQuest

OpenBeta

Shutdown

SorryData

SorryForShutdown

SorryForShutdown2

SorryForShutdown2

Sub2BlamSpot

Sub2GCNTV

Sub2oGVexx

SundayShutdown!

TanTaiGaming

WeAreSorry

How To Redeem Codes in Multiverse Defenders

Image Source: Roblox Corporations via Twinfinite

As soon as you log into Multiverse Defenders, walk over to the building with the rainbow stripes. On a bench, you’ll see an NPC with “CODE” above their head. Step inside the NPC’s pink aura and the code redemption window will appear.

How Can You Get More Multiverse Defenders Codes?

Outside of joining the Multiverse Defenders Discord server, the best place to get more codes is right here. Bookmark our page because we frequently update our codes guides! There’s also the game’s official Roblox group, System Arts Studio, but codes aren’t posted there.

Why Are My Multiverse Defenders Codes Not Working?

If a code isn’t working, it’s due to one of two reasons: the code has expired or there’s a type. You don’t have to worry about capitalization, but spelling is of utmost importance.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in Multiverse Defenders

Image Source: Roblox Corporations via Twinfinite

The good news is there are other ways to get free rewards in Multiverse Defenders. You do this by completing tasks, which you can find in the Quest menu on the right-hand side. For the most part, you’ll earn Gems that can then be used to unlock other units.

What is Multiverse Defenders?

Multiverse Defenders is a combination of anime and tower defense gameplay. However, instead of towers, you recruit characters from a wide variety of anime and manga, like Goku and Luffy. Even the levels you play in are directly from their respective universes.

