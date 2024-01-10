Top 10 Scariest Roblox Games

Roblox is a free gaming platform that features a ton of different content for gamers to play with, like exclusive items, unique gaming experiences, and free in-game codes! The Roblox Corporation has also partnered with companies like Sega and Gamefam in the past to further expand the gameplay experience for players, making Roblox’s games that much more entertaining for fans.

Roblox has tons of exciting games for players to experience, the most thrilling of which are the Roblox horror games. You wouldn’t think that horror games on a visually limited platform like Roblox would be particularly terrifying, but you’d be surprised at the number of genuinely scary Roblox games that are out there. Read on to discover our curated list of the scariest Roblox games ever made!

ELMIRA

Image Source: Drawing Board Studios via Roblox

After falling asleep on a school bus, you (the player) wake up alone in a mysterious and lonely place, which is seemingly devoid of any and all life. Like a true horror protagonist, you decide to explore the area, and you eventually stumble upon an abandoned path to an old hospital. Once inside the building, you soon discover (to your horror) that some mysteries are best left unsolved.

ELMIRA could definitely scare any player sh*tless, especially since its plot is loosely based on the legend of the “black-eyed children”, a superstitious legend about evil spawns with pure black eyes luring people by appearing helpless (anyone ever seen The Grudge?). All I’m saying is, you don’t want to play this one with the lights off! (or maybe you do, depending on who has to do your laundry)

The Mimic

Image Source: MUCDICH via Roblox

The Mimic is a Japanese-style horror game loosely based on ancient urban legends that are divided into multiple separate stories. Each of these stories has its own unique twists and turns, and anyone unlucky enough to get caught up in them is in for a wild ride.

The game is constantly being updated, so you’ll never get tired of reliving the same horror experience over and over again. The immersive thrill of The Mimic gets even scarier with modes like Nightmare that further intensify the gameplay experience; don’t play this one alone if you get scared easily!

Wormy

Image Source: KOSMOS via Roblox

Okay, we all remember that one Spongebob episode about “wormy”, right? The one where Wormy, the caterpillar, turns into a butterfly that terrorizes Bikini Bottom? Well, this game is sort of like that, except Wormy isn’t just a slightly unsettling butterfly on the bottom of the ocean; it’s a six-foot-tall worm creature with a disturbing propensity for murder.

While stuck inside a department store overnight (every boomer dad’s dream scenario), players must find a way to escape the slimy clutches of Wormy, a towering worm creature with arms and a face that has a habit of beating people to death. If that doesn’t sound like one of the weirdest, most unsettlingly scariest Roblox games of all time, then I don’t know what does!

Break In

Image Source: Cracky4 via Roblox

If you’re a fan of The Purge and have been frothing at the mouth for a game within the franchise, then you’re in luck! Break In is the perfect game for Purge fans and fans of Roblox alike. After you load up the game, you and 11 other players will be thrown into a house, which you’ll need to both survive in and protect with your life during the in-game Purge.

After a couple of minutes, a “breaking news” bulletin will air on a TV, warning everyone to keep their doors locked and defend themselves against the numerous killers on the loose. Defending your home along with your life won’t be easy, but dying is the only other option. Break In allows players to conduct daring escapes from brutal murderers, discover secrets about the house and its contents, and even participate in a 12-player multiplayer co-op; what else could you ever ask for in a game??

Survive the Killer!

Image Source: Slyce Entertainment via Roblox

Survive the Killer is the Roblox version of Dead by Daylight, an immensely popular multiplayer horror game. Survive the Killer’s gameplay is both exciting and terrifying, as you can randomly be assigned to play as either a survivor or a killer for each round.

There are many exclusive knives available for purchase when getting into the role of a killer, as well as exclusive items that are available to trade amongst other players. If you are assigned as a survivor, you also have the option to gain rewards when reviving a certain number of players and collecting loot. There are innumerable opportunities for gains and losses for players in Survive the Killer; don’t pay it if you’re not up for the challenge!

DOORS

Image Source: LSPLASH via Roblox

DOORS is easily considered by many to be one of the scariest Roblox games to come out in recent years, if not ever. This Roblox experience will make even the most hardcore gamers wish they’d never heard of it; you definitely don’t want to go messing with this game if you’re not up for the challenge.

DOORS is a unique, maze-like horror game that encourages players to “use each death as a lesson” in figuring out how to escape its twisted terrors. Each door in this game’s lethal labyrinth unlocks a whole new world of terror for players to get lost in; losing your way in DOORS doesn’t just mean the end of your playthrough, it could very well mean the end of your tenuous grasp on your sanity!

The Maze

Image Source: HyperSlica via Roblox

The Maze is a perfect modern example of a classic horror game. It’s got everything a classic horror game needs: a hauntingly creepy soundtrack, jumpscares around every corner, and a building sense of dread that holds your fight-or-flight response hostage for the entire game. What’s not to love??

As soon as you boot up the game, the start menu begins to play a haunting piano melody that’ll have you creeped out long before the actual game begins. From there, you’ll begin your journey into the haunted maze where a horrendous lurking monster stalks its victims. Get ready to get lost and piss yourself to death in The Maze on Roblox!

Spider

Image Source: RoyStanford via Roblox

If you’d love nothing more than to be turned into a terrifying arachnid mutant and hunt down all of your friends, then congratulations, you’ve just found the perfect Roblox game for you! Spider is a game on Roblox that allows players to take on the role of either “spider” or “survivor”.

Those who are assigned the role of “spider” must lay traps and hunt down all of the other players before they escape. Alternatively, those who are assigned the role of “survivor” must find ways to escape the spider mutant’s clutches, all while solving a series of complex puzzles in order to escape the house they’re trapped in.

SAW X: Survive the Obby

Image Source: SAW X [Official] via Roblox

SAW X: Survive the Obby is, hands down, one of the most scary Roblox games ever made, especially for those who are familiar with the SAW film franchise. In fact, this Roblox game is so scary that it had to be restricted for players 17+ and up only! If you’re under 17 and don’t feel like being scarred for life by a puppet on a trike in a Roblox game, then you definitely don’t want to load up SAW X: Survive the Obby anytime soon.

As you probably already guessed, SAW X: Survive the Obby is a horror game based on the SAW film franchise. In this game, players will have to navigate the messed-up mind games of Jigsaw and Billy the Puppet, the twisted puppet-masters behind their imprisonment. Solve the sadistic obstacle courses, navigate through twisted riddles, and survive until the very end, or else… GAME OVER!

Piggy

Image Source: MiniToon via Roblox

Last, but definitely not least, is one of the scariest Roblox games of all time: Piggy. Piggy may not sound like a terrifying horror game, but don’t be fooled by its innocent title; this Roblox experience is not for the faint of heart.

Piggy’s gameplay includes a staggering number of immersive options, including playing the role of “survivor” to escape the lurking horrors, or playing the part of Piggy herself, slaughtering anyone and everyone in your way. As Piggy, players can set traps and hunt players down, preventing them from escaping at all costs. As survivors, players can look for items and keys to open doors and plot how to escape Piggy’s terrible clutches.

And that’s it for our creepily curated list of all the scariest games on Roblox! For more recommendations, guides, codes, and all of the latest content on Roblox, check out the relevant links below and stay tuned for more on Twinfinite.