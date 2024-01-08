Roblox Anime Punch Simulator Codes (January 2024)

After some Roblox Anime Punch Simulator codes? This screen-tapping game is all about slowly leveling up your abilities by earning currency to purchase skill upgrades. Fortunately, there are already plenty of codes on offer to make the grind a bit easier, so you can become one of the strongest. Let’s get into it!

All Roblox Anime Punch Simulator Codes

Anime Punch Simulator Codes (Working)

RELEASE : Double Gems potion, two cards

: Double Gems potion, two cards 500Likes : Double Gems potion and Double Energy potion

: Double Gems potion and Double Energy potion 1KLIKES: Shiny potion

Anime Punch Simulator Codes (Expired)

No expired Anime Punch Simulator codes

How to Redeem Codes in Roblox Anime Punch Simulator

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

Actually redeeming these coupons is a very easy process. That said, the game doesn’t always explicitly make clear what you’ve unlocked, meaning you can get items in your inventory without knowing what to do with them. Let’s look at the redemption process:

Load into Anime Punch Simulator from the Roblox game page.

Once in a lobby, tap the Codes icon denoted by a chat box logo.

Paste in a code from our list and press the green Claim button.

If the code still works, check the pop-up message to see which items you’ve unlocked!

How Can You Get More Anime Punch Simulator Codes?

As a fairly new game on the Roblox platform, only releasing in late 2023, more Anime Punch Simulator codes are practically guaranteed. In fact, developer Anime Game Team promises more coupons as soon as the game hits 5,000 likes on Roblox.

Your first port of call ought to be the official Roblox game page, as linked above. In the description there’s always at least one active code listed. That said, over on the Discord server there’s a dedicated codes channel, which is a constantly updated list with active codes, removing invalid ones.

Alongside those resources, you can also check out the developer’s X account, plus their YouTube channel. No platform-specific codes there just yet, but never say never for the future.

Why Are My Roblox Anime Punch Simulator Codes Not Working?

If you’re trying to redeem some of these codes on Roblox but find they aren’t working, ensure you’ve pasted them in exactly as seen on our list. A lot of these coupons are very specific with their formatting, and even one error will render them useless. To avoid any quirks like this, paste codes in directly from our guide.

Failing that, the only other possibility is that the code in question has expired. This is unfortunately bound to happen eventually, especially because lots of this game’s codes are tied to specific like goals. Once that goal is long in the past, the devs could well render the associated code defunct.

What is Roblox Anime Punch Simulator?

Developed by Anime Game Team, Anime Punch Simulator is a classic Roblox game where you grind by tapping the screen to earn power. Once you’ve collected enough power you can purchase boosts to increase your efficiency, or rebirth to explore new areas and level up. It’s familiar ground for anyone who has played Roblox games like Punch Hole Simulator or Coffee Please, but codes help make the game even better.

Those are all the codes we have for this game!