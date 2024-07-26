Weak Legacy 2 Codes (July 2024)

Looking for the latest Weak Legacy 2 codes? This newly-released sequel to the beloved Roblox Demon Slayer game is finally here, with players swarming for coupons to help ease the early-game grind. In this guide, we’ll look at all the coupons currently available.

Recommended Videos

All Weak Legacy 2 Codes

Weak Legacy 2 Codes (Working)

FIXES15SPINS : 15 spins (New)

: 15 spins RELEASERESETBREATHINGORART : Breathing style reset

: Breathing style reset RELEASERESETRACE : Race reset

: Race reset RELEASE50SPINS: 50 spins

Weak Legacy 2 Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

How to Redeem Codes in Weak Legacy 2

Using these Weak Legacy 2 freebies is really easy. However, there isn’t a dedicated codes page like in most other Roblox games. Here is what you need to do:

Load into Weak Legacy 2 from the Roblox game page.

Press the Menu button to bring up the main menu, and then look to the center at the ‘Code’ section.

Paste a code from our list into the ‘Enter Your Code’ text box.

Press Return and check the pop-up to see what you’ve unlocked!

How Do You Get More Weak Legacy 2 Codes?

The best place to find more codes is the Weak Legacy Discord server. It covers both the original game and this new sequel, so there’s no need to join an entirely new one if you’re already in. Keep tabs on the ‘update-log’ channel, where codes are added by the devs alongside major updates and patches. There’s also a YouTube channel, but no promises that codes will ever land there.

Of course, we’d also suggest you bookmark this page and check back each time you play Weak Legacy 2. We’ll do the hard work for you and scour the net for codes, adding them into our list as they land. That’ll save you from the busy work!

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

The most likely situation is that the Weak Legacy 2 code you’re trying to redeem has since expired. This can happen without a moment’s notice in Roblox experiences, as the devs rarely give you any prior warning. Therefore, you’re best off redeeming each code the instant you spot it on our list.

Alongside that, you may want to double-check that you’re formatting the code properly when typing it in. Even the slightest missed capital, number, or special character will throw out an error message instead of those much sought-after freebies. As such, we’d recommend pasting each code in verbatim from our list!

That’s all for this guide! For more new Roblox experiences, check out Anime Odyssey codes and our Anime Odyssey tier list. We’ve also got the Type Soul Trello link, an Anime Defenders tier list, and the Peroxide Trello link.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy