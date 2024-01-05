Roblox Coffee Please Codes (January 2024)

After Roblox Coffee Please codes? This new game from Block Game has only just released, but already seems to be fairly popular on the user-generated platform. You’ll fill out your barista fantasies as you brew coffees, fulfil orders, and create a hulking cafe empire. For some help along the way, you can redeem coupons!

All Roblox Coffee Please Codes

Coffee Please Codes (Active)

like1500: 50 Money

Coffee Please Codes (Expired)

No expired Coffee Please codes

How to Redeem Codes in Roblox Coffee Please

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

For some help actually using these Coffee Please codes, simply follow our instructions below.

Load into Coffee Please via the Roblox game page.

Run out of your own coffee shop to the middle of the hub world, until you see a huge gift box.

Approach the gift box and a text box pops up.

Paste a code from our list into the box and press Enter.

If the code works, you’ll get some free items!

How Can You Get More Coffee Please Codes?

While the game is still fairly new, more Coffee Please codes have been confirmed by developer Block Game. They’re confirmed to arrive at new like goals, with the next landing at 3,000 likes. The game is currently sitting just under the 2,000 likes mark, so you’ll need to hold on tight for that new code.

To find these coupons, keep tabs on the Roblox game page as linked above. The most recent active code is listed in the description, so you can’t miss it when booting into the game.

As far as we can see, there isn’t a Discord server, X page, or YouTube channel for Coffee Please, so no coupons there. We’ll keep an eye out and update this section of the guide if that changes.

Why Are My Roblox Coffee Please Codes Not Working?

Trying to redeem a code but finding it isn’t working? There could be a few reasons behind this. Firstly, the most likely scenario is that the code has expired. They don’t tend to last forever, and could come and go once new like goals are surpassed. To remedy this, be sure to redeem each code as soon as you can.

Failing this, make sure you’re pasting coupons in exactly as you see them in our list. Most codes for Roblox games tend to be case sensitive, so you need to get the formatting exactly right. That includes any capital letters, numbers, or spaces within the code.

What is Roblox Coffee Please?

Developed by Block Game, Coffee Please is a Roblox game where you build your own cafe empire. Starting off with no employees and an empty warehouse, you’ll slowly grind through customers to get more cash, purchase upgrades, and hire staff to ease your workload. It’s got the classic gameplay loop of progression-based Roblox games like Ro Ghoul and Blox Fruits. There’s plenty to love here!