Zombies Boom Codes (May 2024)

Luck plays a significant factor in whether you’ll win your runs or not in Zombies Boom. However, you can curb it by equipping yourself with the best guns, gems, and equipment. To help you acquire those, here are all the working Zombies Boom codes.

All Zombies Boom Codes List

Working Codes

VIP666 : 20 Building Materials, 3 Armor Blueprints, 2 Helmet Blueprints, 3 Gloves Blueprints, Boots Blueprint, Legguards Blueprint

: 20 Building Materials, 3 Armor Blueprints, 2 Helmet Blueprints, 3 Gloves Blueprints, Boots Blueprint, Legguards Blueprint VIP888 : 2,000 Coins, 100 Thermo Bomb Manuals

: 2,000 Coins, 100 Thermo Bomb Manuals VIP999 : 25 Stamina, 2 Common Chest Keys, 1,000 Coins

: 25 Stamina, 2 Common Chest Keys, 1,000 Coins ZB0430 : 10 Stamina, 50 Diamonds, 5,000 Coins

: 10 Stamina, 50 Diamonds, 5,000 Coins 7BHWFEFB : 10 Stamina, 6 Craft Stones, 1,000 Coins

: 10 Stamina, 6 Craft Stones, 1,000 Coins R4KBEML5 : 3 Renew Reagents, 100 Diamonds, 1,000 Coins

: 3 Renew Reagents, 100 Diamonds, 1,000 Coins MK5CCST6: 2 Renew Reagents, 100 EM Spike Manuals

Expired Codes

There are no expired codes right now.

How to Redeem Codes in Zombies Boom

Follow the instructions below to redeem Zombies Boom codes:

Open Zombies Boom on your device. Click on your avatar in the top left. Type in your code in the Redemption Code text box. Click on Exchange to redeem the code.

Why Is My Code Not Working?

If one of the codes you tried isn’t working, be sure to double-check the spelling and try redeeming it again. Codes in this game often mix letters and numbers, which makes typing them out even trickier. You can copy-paste them instead, leaving no space for spelling errors.

How to Get More Zombies Boom Codes?

To find all the latest codes yourself, you should visit the official ZB Discord server and the Zombies Boom Facebook page. The developers post all the newest codes there, including their expiration dates. However, if you don’t want to be bombarded with notifications, you can just bookmark this post instead. We update the list regularly, so you can be sure that you’re always getting all the available codes.

