Zombies Boom Codes (May 2024)

Upgrade your gear free of charge!
Aleksa Stojković
Published: May 8, 2024 09:20 am

Updated: May 8, 2024

We found more codes!

Luck plays a significant factor in whether you’ll win your runs or not in Zombies Boom. However, you can curb it by equipping yourself with the best guns, gems, and equipment. To help you acquire those, here are all the working Zombies Boom codes.

All Zombies Boom Codes List

Working Codes

  • VIP666: 20 Building Materials, 3 Armor Blueprints, 2 Helmet Blueprints, 3 Gloves Blueprints, Boots Blueprint, Legguards Blueprint
  • VIP888: 2,000 Coins, 100 Thermo Bomb Manuals
  • VIP999: 25 Stamina, 2 Common Chest Keys, 1,000 Coins
  • ZB0430: 10 Stamina, 50 Diamonds, 5,000 Coins
  • 7BHWFEFB: 10 Stamina, 6 Craft Stones, 1,000 Coins
  • R4KBEML5: 3 Renew Reagents, 100 Diamonds, 1,000 Coins
  • MK5CCST6: 2 Renew Reagents, 100 EM Spike Manuals

Expired Codes

  • There are no expired codes right now.

How to Redeem Codes in Zombies Boom

Zombies Boom codes redemption menu
Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite
Follow the instructions below to redeem Zombies Boom codes:

  1. Open Zombies Boom on your device.
  2. Click on your avatar in the top left.
  3. Type in your code in the Redemption Code text box.
  4. Click on Exchange to redeem the code.

Why Is My Code Not Working?

If one of the codes you tried isn’t working, be sure to double-check the spelling and try redeeming it again. Codes in this game often mix letters and numbers, which makes typing them out even trickier. You can copy-paste them instead, leaving no space for spelling errors.

How to Get More Zombies Boom Codes?

To find all the latest codes yourself, you should visit the official ZB Discord server and the Zombies Boom Facebook page. The developers post all the newest codes there, including their expiration dates. However, if you don’t want to be bombarded with notifications, you can just bookmark this post instead. We update the list regularly, so you can be sure that you’re always getting all the available codes.

Well, that is all we have regarding Zombies Boom codes. For more articles just like this one, scoot over to the Codes section here on Twinfinite. We have lists for all the most popular mobile titles, where codes can really come in clutch. 

Also, if you like strategic experiences like this one, I suggest you check out Girls Evo. There are no zombies there, but the game is really competitive, and it’s F2P-friendly, too!

