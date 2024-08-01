Sword of Convallaria Codes (August 2024)

If you want some boosts now the game has finally released, you’re probably looking for Sword of Convallaria codes. The pixel art game has deep turn-based combat and plenty of characters to unlock, so a helpful boost of resources is never a bad thing. Let’s get into it!

All Sword of Convallaria Codes

Sword of Convallaria Codes (Working)

No active Sword of Convallaria codes.

Sword of Convallaria Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

Image Source: XD via Twinfinite

How to Redeem Codes in Sword of Convallaria

While there aren’t any codes yet, Sword of Convallaria does have a confirmed redemption mechanic. Here’s how to find it:

Boot up Sword of Convallaria on your mobile device or PC.

Play through the tutorial until you have free access to the menus.

Tap the four arrows icon to the right of your name, and then the Settings cog at the bottom.

Press the redeem Code option to bring up a text box.

Paste in a code from our list and hit Exchange.

Check your in-game mailbox to see what you’ve unlocked!

How Do You Get More Sword of Convallaria Codes?

The best place to look for coupons is the Sword of Convallaria Facebook page. While there aren’t any codes there yet, this is the place where the devs most frequently share information on the game and its content updates.

There’s also an X page, YouTube channel, and official website to look at. Codes could arrive via any of these means, so there’s no harm in keeping tabs on them.

Of course, you can also bookmark this page and check back before you play Sword of Convallaria. We’ll check the sources above for codes, adding them to our list when new ones drop and when old ones expire.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

The code redemption page recommends that you double-check the formatting of coupons when you try to redeem them. Codes are case-sensitive, and the font means that some digits can look similar when typed in. As such, you should paste codes in directly from our list.

If you do all that and the code still doesn’t work, it has probably expired. We don’t yet know how long each code will remain active for, so be sure to redeem them before the window of opportunity closes!

