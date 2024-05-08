Star Trek Fleet Command codes a spaceship in space being fired upon
Category:
Guides
Codes

Star Trek Fleet Command Codes (May 2024)

Looking for some free rewards and unlocks? Here are some Star Trek Fleet Command codes for you.
Image of Damiano Gerli
Damiano Gerli
|
Published: May 8, 2024 10:47 am

Ready to take command of your very own Enterprise and a fleet ready to fight at your command? Indeed, that is what the exciting gameplay in this Star Trek mobile game is all about. But what if we had a way to get some free items, unlocks, and rewards to make our life in space a little bit easier? That’d be great. So let’s take a look at our list of Star Trek Fleet Command codes that will make your journey in the stars more pleasant. Keep reading to find out which codes are available.

Recommended Videos

All Star Trek Fleet Command Codes

Star Trek Fleet Command Codes (Working)

  • KIRK: 4k Ultra Recruit Tokens and 100 James T. Kirk shards
  • EVISCERATOR: 24k event store currency (you will need to be level 10)
  • NX-01: Exclusive rewards (you will need to be OPs level 40)
  • ENT3: Artifact shards (you will need to be OPs level 38)

Star Trek Fleet Command Codes (Expired)

  • Fw7hi45A
  • tD3vFAuS
  • MMAonpoint
A game in Star Trek Fleet Command with a galaxy and planet map.
Image Source: Scopely

How to Redeem Codes in Star Trek Fleet Command

Here’s our step-by-step guide on how to redeem codes in the game:

  • Download the game and open it.
  • The first thing you need to do is complete the tutorial.
  • After the tutorial is completed, you will see a “Claim” button in the Lobby, in the upper right corner.
  • Click on it and, after creating an account in case you don’t have one, click on the “Redeem Code” button that will show up.
  • Input the code in the text box then press “Redeem”.
  • Enjoy the rewards!

Why Are My Star Trek Fleet Command Codes Not Working?

First of all, remember that some of the codes require a certain level, so they won’t work if you haven’t played enough of the game yet. After making sure you have inputted the code exactly as it is shown on this page, checking for case-sensitive letters or typos, and be aware that the codes might have expired since then.

What is Star Trek Fleet Command?

In this exciting game, you will be thrown into a galaxy that is in turmoil. Winds of war are aloof as the Federation, Klingon, and Romulan forces are battling to decide who will be in charge of the Alpha and Beta quadrants. Choose your side and be ready to be the best at using strategy, combat, diplomacy, and leadership in order to survive the dangerous forces and mysterious enemies.

That is all for this guide. Still hungry for Star Trek? Check out our guides on our top 10 best Star Trek female characters and the Star Trek Fleet Command Risa location. For more codes for your favorite games, check out Roblox Push-Up Battles codes, and all the latest Roblox Zombie Hunters codes.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Anime Rarities Codes (May 2024)
RNG Anime Rarities cover art on the Roblox store
Category: Roblox
Roblox
Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
Anime Rarities Codes (May 2024)
Aleksa Stojković Aleksa Stojković May 8, 2024
Read Article Zombies Boom Codes (May 2024)
Category: Guides
Guides
Codes
Codes
Zombies Boom Codes (May 2024)
Aleksa Stojković Aleksa Stojković May 8, 2024
Read Article Dragon Ball Rage Codes (May 2024) (DBR)
Promo image for Dragon Ball Rage
Category: Guides
Guides
Codes
Codes
Dragon Ball Rage Codes (May 2024) (DBR)
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic May 8, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Anime Rarities Codes (May 2024)
RNG Anime Rarities cover art on the Roblox store
Category: Roblox
Roblox
Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
Anime Rarities Codes (May 2024)
Aleksa Stojković Aleksa Stojković May 8, 2024
Read Article Zombies Boom Codes (May 2024)
Category: Guides
Guides
Codes
Codes
Zombies Boom Codes (May 2024)
Aleksa Stojković Aleksa Stojković May 8, 2024
Read Article Dragon Ball Rage Codes (May 2024) (DBR)
Promo image for Dragon Ball Rage
Category: Guides
Guides
Codes
Codes
Dragon Ball Rage Codes (May 2024) (DBR)
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic May 8, 2024
Author
Damiano Gerli