Star Trek Fleet Command Codes (May 2024)

Ready to take command of your very own Enterprise and a fleet ready to fight at your command? Indeed, that is what the exciting gameplay in this Star Trek mobile game is all about. But what if we had a way to get some free items, unlocks, and rewards to make our life in space a little bit easier? That’d be great. So let’s take a look at our list of Star Trek Fleet Command codes that will make your journey in the stars more pleasant. Keep reading to find out which codes are available.

Recommended Videos

All Star Trek Fleet Command Codes

Star Trek Fleet Command Codes (Working)

KIRK : 4k Ultra Recruit Tokens and 100 James T. Kirk shards

: 4k Ultra Recruit Tokens and 100 James T. Kirk shards EVISCERATOR : 24k event store currency (you will need to be level 10)

: 24k event store currency (you will need to be level 10) NX-01 : Exclusive rewards (you will need to be OPs level 40)

: Exclusive rewards (you will need to be OPs level 40) ENT3: Artifact shards (you will need to be OPs level 38)

Star Trek Fleet Command Codes (Expired)

Fw7hi45A

tD3vFAuS

MMAonpoint

Image Source: Scopely

How to Redeem Codes in Star Trek Fleet Command

Here’s our step-by-step guide on how to redeem codes in the game:

Download the game and open it.

The first thing you need to do is complete the tutorial.

After the tutorial is completed, you will see a “Claim” button in the Lobby, in the upper right corner.

Click on it and, after creating an account in case you don’t have one, click on the “Redeem Code” button that will show up.

Input the code in the text box then press “Redeem”.

Enjoy the rewards!

Why Are My Star Trek Fleet Command Codes Not Working?

First of all, remember that some of the codes require a certain level, so they won’t work if you haven’t played enough of the game yet. After making sure you have inputted the code exactly as it is shown on this page, checking for case-sensitive letters or typos, and be aware that the codes might have expired since then.

What is Star Trek Fleet Command?

In this exciting game, you will be thrown into a galaxy that is in turmoil. Winds of war are aloof as the Federation, Klingon, and Romulan forces are battling to decide who will be in charge of the Alpha and Beta quadrants. Choose your side and be ready to be the best at using strategy, combat, diplomacy, and leadership in order to survive the dangerous forces and mysterious enemies.

That is all for this guide. Still hungry for Star Trek? Check out our guides on our top 10 best Star Trek female characters and the Star Trek Fleet Command Risa location. For more codes for your favorite games, check out Roblox Push-Up Battles codes, and all the latest Roblox Zombie Hunters codes.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more