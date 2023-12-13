Roblox Zombie Hunters Codes (December 2023)

If you’re after Roblox Zombie Hunters codes, you aren’t the only one. This new experience from renowned developer One More Games has just landed, with players clamoring to lay waste to the undead. Of course, the request for codes, providing plenty of freebies, is a common one.

All Roblox Zombie Hunters Codes

Zombie Hunters Codes (Working)

There are no Zombie Hunters codes yet, as the game has only just released and doesn’t seem to have code functionality

Zombie Hunters Codes (Expired)

No expired Zombie Hunters codes yet, either!

How to Redeem Codes in Roblox Zombie Hunters

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

Since there isn’t a way to redeem codes in Roblox Zombie Hunters yet, we can’t provide any concrete instructions. As such, below is our guess on how it could work if the feature arrives down the line.

Load into Roblox Zombie Hunters from the game page

From the lobby, tap the Shop icon and scroll down

Look for a code redemption box, which isn’t there just yet

Paste in a code from our list and hit Redeem

If the code works, you’ll get a message outlining your freebies!

How Can You Get More Roblox Zombie Hunters Codes?

The best place to check for more Roblox Zombie Hunters codes is the One More Games Discord server. Once you’ve verified your account with Bloxlink, you can sift through a range of Zombie Hunters-specific channels. There’s also an overall updates channel, which could spread word of codes once they land.

Other than that, keep tabs on the game’s Roblox page and Roblox group. Codes could be added to the description text, but we’ll have to wait and see on that front.

Why Are My Roblox Zombie Hunters Codes Not Working?

If you’re inputting any future Zombie Hunters codes and they aren’t working, there could be a few reasons as to why. Firstly, ensure the code is still listed as active, and that it hasn’t expired.

If that fails, make sure you’re typing it in 100% accurately, because Roblox codes tend to be case-specific. To make things easier, you could directly copy and paste a code from our list, so you don’t have to fiddle around with formatting.

Other Ways To Get Free Rewards in Roblox Zombie Hunters

While we wait for codes, fortunately there are some in-game ways to get free items in Zombie Hunters. You’ll want to check the game’s shop, because you can claim a free batch of 30 gems every day as a log-in bonus. Each day you also get 20 Gems and 20 Beta Pass tokens for completing the ‘Join’ quest by default.

Other than that, the only way to get more freebies in the game is by completing missions related to the core gameplay, as well as grinding through the side objectives like hitting a certain tally of zombies killed, and so on.

What is Roblox Zombie Hunters?

Roblox Zombie Hunters is a game where you use a range of firearms to take down endless waves of the undead. You can do so with friends in co-op, or go solo. While playing you can upgrade your skills to become stronger, and reforge your weapons from scratch so they’re perfectly attuned to your play style.

That’s it for this guide! For more freebies, grab some Hex Defender codes and Project No Hesi codes.