Roblox Project No Hesi Codes (December 2023)

Project No Hesi is a Roblox game where you can race on New York’s busy streets and compete with friends. If you want to get a headstart before starting your first race, you should check out this guide to find out all valid codes you can redeem.

All Available Codes in Roblox Project No Hesi

The developer of Project No Hesi has shared several free codes players can redeem to obtain Cash and XP. Here is the list of all valid codes in this Roblox game:

RELEASE – Redeem to obtain $350 and 50XP.

– Redeem to obtain $350 and 50XP. SORRY – Redeem to obtain $8,500.

– Redeem to obtain $8,500. GT500 – Redeem to obtain Mustang GT500.

All Expired Codes in Roblox Project No Hesi

There are no invalid codes in Roblox Project No Hesi at this time. However, we will update this article should we find any codes that no longer work in the future.

How to Redeem Codes in Roblox Project No Hesi

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

You can redeem the codes in Project No Hesi by following this step-by-step instruction:

Launch Project No Hesi on the Roblox app. Click the Twitter icon on the top right side of the screen. Copy and paste one of the valid Project No Hesi codes into the text box. Press Redeem to obtain your reward.

If you want to get the latest Project No Hesi codes, you can follow the creator of the game on X, @leo_183rd. You can also join the game’s Roblox group and their Discord Server to get the latest updates and chat with other players.

I also recommend you bookmark this article so you can easily revisit this page in the future. We will update this post with the newest Project No Hesi codes, and you don’t need to bother keeping track of them yourself.

