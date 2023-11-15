All Tank Race Codes in Roblox (November 2023)

It’s not every day you break the sound barrier with a tank, but here we are. If you’ve been burning daylight as much as I have with Tank Race, how about a pick-me-up? While in-game, use these Tank Race codes to gain a slight, but noticeable advantage!

All Working Tank Race Codes

As of Nov. 15, 2023, we’ve tested and confirmed that the follow rewards can still be redeemed with the following codes in Tank Race:

Release: Use this code for a free Happy Red Dragon pet

In addition to codes, you can also collect free rewards in-game. While playing Tank Race, you’ll see a series of options on the left. You can check in with the “Claim Gift!” to see how long you have to play before you earn your next rewards.

On top of that, there are free rewards you can collect from the Group Chest located in the lobby. You have to join the xFrozenStudios Roblox group first before you can open the chest.

All Expired Codes in Tank Race

At some point, Roblox codes expire, some faster than others. It varies from game to game, but regardless, codes should be redeemed immediately.

How to Redeem Codes In-Game

Image Source: Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

Good news, folks: Tank Race makes it really easy to redeem your free goodies, even if you just started playing. Right after you sign into Roblox and launch Tank Race, here’s what you do, step by step:

On the left-hand side, you’ll see a series of icons. In the upper-left corner, select the Codes button. To clarify, you do not need to follow xFrozenStudio on Twitter. Type in a working code. They aren’t case-sensitive, but do be sure to get the spelling correct. Select Verify and the goods are yours!

