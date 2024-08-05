Anime Card Battle Codes (August 2024)

Need some Anime Card Battle codes? This brand-new Roblox game is a type of TCG, with an array of cards to get from packs and then use in PvP battles. If you’re diving in and want to open a few more packs before you get started, be sure to redeem all active codes for extra boosts.

All Anime Card Battle Codes

Anime Card Battle Codes (Working)

RELEASE! : 10x Speed Potion, 10x Luck Potion, 10x Corruption Potion

: 10x Speed Potion, 10x Luck Potion, 10x Corruption Potion THANKS4PLAYING!: 3x Star Potion, 3x Luck Potion, 3x Speed Potion

Anime Card Battle Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Card Battle

Using codes in Anime Card Battle is very easy. One thing to note, however, is that you need to add a / command before typing each code into the box. With that out the way, here’s how to redeem them:

Load into Anime Card Battle from the Roblox game page.

Press the chat box at the top-left of the screen and type in ‘/code’, then a code from our list.

Hit Return to redeem the code.

Check the pop-up message that appears to see what you’ve unlocked!

How Do You Get More Anime Card Battle Codes?

Conveniently, you can find most codes in the Anime Card Battle game description. It also tells you when the next code is set to arrive, usually aligned with like goals or other milestones. On top of that, there’s a Discord server you can join. There’s no sign of exclusive codes yet, but they could well arrive down the line.

Of course, we’d also suggest you bookmark this page and check back each time you play Anime Card Battle. We’ll manually scan for codes, adding to our list as new ones arrive and existing ones expire. That way, you never have to scour the web for them yourself.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

Firstly, double-check that you’ve typed in the ‘/code’ command into the chat box before typing in a code. If you don’t, the code won’t work and you’ll just speak it out into the lobby chat. Also look out for capital letters and special characters, which you need to include for the code to work.

