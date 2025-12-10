BloxStrike Codes (December 2025)

The beta is live—are you ready to strike? Do so with BloxStrike codes.

Updated: December 10, 2025 We are still looking for new codes!

Lock and load for the ultimate tactical shooter experience on Roblox. BloxStrike is a cutting-edge CS2 remake that brings the intensity of competitive Counter-Strike gameplay to the Roblox platform and includes gift codes.

All BloxStrike Codes List

Active BloxStrike Codes

There are no active BloxStrike codes.

Expired BloxStrike Codes

RELEASE

SORRY

How to Redeem Codes in BloxStrike

Redeeming BloxStrike is a piece of cake. Like, literally it is. Here’s what you need to do:

Image by Twinfinite

Run BloxStrike in Roblox. Check the Redeem Code section in the menu. Type a code into the textbox. Hit the Redeem button to claim goodies.

Ready for more free rewards? Unlock codes for tons of other games in our extensive Roblox Codes section!

