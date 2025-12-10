Forgot password
Promo image for BloxStrike.
Image via BloxStrike
BloxStrike Codes (December 2025)

The beta is live—are you ready to strike? Do so with BloxStrike codes.
Image of Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic

Updated: Dec 10, 2025 04:08 am

Updated: December 10, 2025

We are still looking for new codes!

Lock and load for the ultimate tactical shooter experience on Roblox. BloxStrike is a cutting-edge CS2 remake that brings the intensity of competitive Counter-Strike gameplay to the Roblox platform and includes gift codes.

All BloxStrike Codes List

Active BloxStrike Codes

  • There are no active BloxStrike codes.

Expired BloxStrike Codes

  • RELEASE 
  • SORRY

How to Redeem Codes in BloxStrike

Redeeming BloxStrike is a piece of cake. Like, literally it is. Here’s what you need to do:

How to redeem codes in BloxStrike.
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Run BloxStrike in Roblox.
  2. Check the Redeem Code section in the menu.
  3. Type a code into the textbox.
  4. Hit the Redeem button to claim goodies.

