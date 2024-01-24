Dragon Ball Rage Codes (January 2024)

Become strong enough not to die after just one punch in Dragon Ball Rage. This game is challenging and unfair, throwing you into a world where stronger players can end you immediately. That’s why you should use Dragon Ball Rage codes and unlock upgrade items to boost your character!

All Dragon Ball Rage Codes List

Active Dragon Ball Rage Codes

Metalizer150K – Dragon Ball and a Collector Title (New)

– Dragon Ball and a Collector Title 750MIL!! – 15 minutes of x3 XP

– 15 minutes of x3 XP L0LN0C0D3S – 5 minutes of x2 XP

– 5 minutes of x2 XP 800MIL?? – 30 minutes of x2 XP

– 30 minutes of x2 XP Sub2Acausal – 30min of x2 XP

Expired Dragon Ball Rage Codes

How to redeem codes in Dragon Ball Rage

To redeem codes in Dragon Ball Rage, follow the step-by-step guide below:

Open Dragon Ball Rage in Roblox. Click the Open Menu button at the bottom of your screen. Go into the Settings tab. Type the code into the text box. Click Redeem and get your rewards!

