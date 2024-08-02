Flex UGC Codes (August 2024)

Looking for some Flex UGC codes? This Roblox experience lets you redeem UGC codes from some of your favorite content creators, though it isn’t always clear where to find them and how they actually work. In this guide, we’ll clear all of that up for you!

All Flex UGC Codes

Flex UGC Codes (Working)

FRIGID : Frigid Lord of the Federation t-shirt

: Frigid Lord of the Federation t-shirt NOIR2 : Immortal Sword: Noir Crescendo t-shirt

: Immortal Sword: Noir Crescendo t-shirt Sad dude : Sad dude t-shirt

: Sad dude t-shirt GoldenEye : Golden Eye of the Cursed Lord

: Golden Eye of the Cursed Lord BlackMarbleSword : Sigma Sword

: Sigma Sword cheap! : Bloodmoon Sword of the Eternal Abyss

: Bloodmoon Sword of the Eternal Abyss cheaperyey : Toxic Sword

: Toxic Sword brainrotting : Chicken Nugget

: Chicken Nugget Nightfall : Nightfall Blade

: Nightfall Blade ValentinesSword: Valentines Blade

Flex UGC Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Flex UGC Codes

It’s slightly complex to actually make use of codes in Flex UGC Codes. They do grant you free items redeemed, but there’s a catch: it only does so if you’ve purchased a specific UGC item from that creator already. The code will tell you what that item is and locks the freebie away unless you’ve made the purchase. Here’s how to use codes:

Load into Flex UGC codes from the Roblox game page.

Once in a lobby, press the green ‘Flex UGC Codes’ button at the bottom of the screen. Then, select ‘Redeem a Code’.

Paste in a code from our list and hit the green ‘Redeem’ button.

Provided you’ve made the prerequisite UGC purchase, check your inventory to see what you’ve unlocked!

How Do You Get More Flex UGC Codes?

Conveniently, you can find an ever-updating list of codes in-game. Once you’ve spawned in, close the main pop-up menu by hitting X and then head to your right. Here, there’s a board full of UGC items and the codes that unlock them. Again, you’ll need to have purchased a prerequisite UGC item to actually get them.

Alongside that, we’d recommend you check out the experience’s Discord server and X page. There aren’t exclusive codes to get things totally free there, but it’s a good way to stay in touch with the game.

Lastly, we’d recommend you bookmark this page and check in every now and then. We’ll update our list with new UGC codes frequently, so if there are any that take your interest, you can redeem them.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

The most likely scenario for this game is that you haven’t purchased the prerequisite UGC item required to make use of a UGC creator’s code. It’s a complicated process, we know. Unfortunately, the idea of totally free UGC is too good to be true sometimes.

Failing that, double-check that you’re typing the code in exactly as seen on our list. Most Roblox codes are case-sensitive or have specific formatting quirks, so you may want to paste codes in from our list to avoid any typos.

