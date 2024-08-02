Anime Ascensions Simulator Codes (August 2024)

Updated: August 2, 2024 We added another code!

Need a list of codes for Anime Ascensions Simulator? Well, you’ve just found it. We’ve listed all the available ones just below, and the instructions on how to redeem them in-game are further down. Also, you might want to do that sooner rather than later, as codes for this game expire quickly!

All Active Anime Ascensions Simulator Codes

GroupRewards : Luck Potion (New)

: Luck Potion AnimeAscensionsSimulator : Luck Potion, Drops Potion (New)

: Luck Potion, Drops Potion BugFixed : Strength Potion

: Strength Potion Release: Gem Potion, Strength Potion, Luck Potion, Drops Potion

Expired Anime Ascensions Simulator Codes

There are no expired codes at the moment.

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Ascensions Simulator

Open Anime Ascensions Simulator on Roblox. Open the Shop on the left. Click on Codes on the right side of the Shop menu. Type your code into the input field. Press Redeem to claim the code.

Why Is My Code Not Working?

Spelling mistake : Codes for this experience are case-sensitive and often long, mixing numbers, letters, and symbols. So, typing them out is bound to lead to spelling mistakes. To avoid those, copy-paste the codes instead.

: Codes for this experience are case-sensitive and often long, mixing numbers, letters, and symbols. So, typing them out is bound to lead to spelling mistakes. To avoid those, copy-paste the codes instead. Expired code : The developers often disable codes without notice, and since the boosts aren’t activated automatically, there is no reason to sit on them. Instead, redeem any code you find as soon as possible.

: The developers often disable codes without notice, and since the boosts aren’t activated automatically, there is no reason to sit on them. Instead, redeem any code you find as soon as possible. Already claimed code: Each code can be claimed only once on each account. If you try to redeem a code more than once, you’ll be met with an error message.

How to Get More Anime Ascensions Simulator Codes

The best place to look for more codes is the Anime Ascend Team’s Discord server. There, you’ll also find patch notes, sneak peeks, giveaways, and other AAS-related information. However, you’ll also be spammed with notifications. If you want to get codes without having to deal with those, bookmarking this post instead would be the best move.

That does it for our list of codes for the Anime Ascensions Simulator. Also, if you want to have up-to-date code lists for virtually all popular experiences always at hand, make sure to bookmark the Roblox section on our website. That includes the Type Soul Trello link, Onikami Legacy Trello link, and some Flex UGC codes.

