Rock Fruit Codes (January 2024)

Rock Fruit is one of many, many Roblox games inspired by the One Piece franchise. Use these Rock Fruit codes to become the ultimate King of the Pirates in Roblox’s Rock Fruit!

All Rock Fruit Codes

Rock Fruit Codes (Working)

These are all of the working Rock Fruit codes:

RockFruit2024 – Redeem to get $50 Million Beli, a Lucky Drop Item +60%, and XP

– Redeem to get $50 Million Beli, a Lucky Drop Item +60%, and XP UPDATE91 – Redeem to get $50 Million Beli, a Lucky Drop Item +60%, and XP

– Redeem to get $50 Million Beli, a Lucky Drop Item +60%, and XP UPDATE92 – Redeem to get $50 Million Beli, a Lucky Drop Item +60%, and XP

– Redeem to get $50 Million Beli, a Lucky Drop Item +60%, and XP FreeReward – Redeem to get $50 Million Beli, 10 Diamonds, a Lucky Drop Item +60%, and XP

Rock Fruit Codes (Expired)

These are all of the expired Rock Fruit codes:

Beerus

UPDATE82

Money

Event

Xmas

UPDATE37

UPDATE36

Drop

FreeLucky

UPDATE34

V2

Rayleigh

Gomu

Carrot

Nika

BlackLeg

Sans

How to Redeem Codes in Rock Fruit

Redeeming codes in Rock Fruit is way easier than becoming the King of the Pirates!

Image Source: House Piano via Roblox

Open Rock Fruit in Roblox.

Click on the Codes button.

Enter your code into the textbox.

Click on the Redeem button.

Enjoy your free rewards!

Why Aren’t My Codes Working in Rock Fruit?

There are many reasons why your codes may not be working in Rock Fruit, but these are the three most common:

Your code is expired – Roblox codes are usually only active for incredibly brief periods of time, especially Rock Fruit codes. If your codes are refusing to work in Rock Fruit, then they may be expired.

– Roblox codes are usually only active for incredibly brief periods of time, especially Rock Fruit codes. If your codes are refusing to work in Rock Fruit, then they may be expired. Your code is fake – There are tons of dishonest people on the internet (shocker, I know) who like to release fake codes for Roblox games just for the fun of it. If all of your codes are refusing to work and you didn’t get them from a reputable source, like from this page or from the developer, then they might be fakes.

– There are tons of dishonest people on the internet (shocker, I know) who like to release fake codes for Roblox games just for the fun of it. If all of your codes are refusing to work and you didn’t get them from a reputable source, like from this page or from the developer, then they might be fakes. Your code is being entered incorrectly – Codes can be incredibly finicky things that need to be entered exactly as they’re written in order to work. If you have trouble with typing your codes in correctly, try copying and pasting them from this page instead!

How to Get More Rock Fruit Codes

House Piano is usually pretty diligent when it comes to releasing resource-rich codes for their game, but it’s still wise to collect as many codes as you possibly can, no matter how rich only a few of them can make you.

One of the best ways to get more codes for Rock Fruit is by joining the House Piano Roblox group. House Piano is Rock Fruit’s official developer, so by joining their Roblox group, you’ll get notified about incoming game updates, events, and codes as soon as they’re released!

Another great way to get more codes for Rock Fruit is by bookmarking this page. This page is constantly being updated to reflect all of the latest Rock Fruit codes, so by adding it to your bookmarks bar, you’ll never miss out on another free reward again!

How to Get More Free Rewards in Rock Fruit

Redeeming codes is great and all, but that’s far from the only method of getting free rewards in Rock Fruit!

An easy way to get free stuff in Rock Fruit is simply by logging in every day. Every day that you log into the game, you’ll get a free daily reward, with each consecutive reward being greater than the last! Even if you don’t want to play the game every single day, it’s still worth the effort of at least logging in daily to get your reward.

Another good way to get free rewards in Rock Fruit is by joining the House Piano Roblox group. House Piano is Rock Fruit’s official developer, so by joining their Roblox group, you’ll have access to an entire community of fans who love sharing codes, event information, and promo codes with each other all of the time!

What is Rock Fruit?

Rock Fruit is one of the many anime-themed, One-Piece-inspired fighting games on Roblox. This game takes everything you love about One Piece and turns it into an immersive gaming experience; you can explore dangerous islands, fight deadly pirates, and face savage sea monsters on your quest to become the King of the Pirates! What more could you ever ask for in a One Piece Roblox game?

