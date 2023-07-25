Now.gg Roblox Explained: How To Play Roblox Games In Your Browser

You want to play Roblox, but you’re stuck with a low-end laptop or maybe a cheap smartphone. Luckily, as long as the browser works just fine, you can use Now.gg to play your favorite games. How is that possible? Is there a catch? Nope, it’s just how Now.gg works and we’ll explain why.

What Now.gg is and Why It’s Useful For Playing Roblox

Now.gg is simply a way to stream your favorite games and apps through the use of a browser. Think of it as an alternative to GeForce Now and, to some extent, Xbox Game Pass, except you’re limited to the browser. It supports a wide variety of games, including Roblox.

The good news is that Now.gg is free to use, though keep in mind that it does have ads, which is annoying, but it’s a minor inconvenience. You can earn 30 minutes of ad-free gaming if you invite friends, so keep that in mind.

How to Play Roblox in Your Browser Using Now.gg

The other good news is that you don’t need a powerful PC — you just need a good internet connection, whether on your computer or mobile device. It’s super easy to get started, too. Here’s how it works:

Head to the Now.gg website. You don’t need to create an account to use Now.gg. However, you’ll need one if you’re trying to earn some ad-free gaming as you’ll have to invite your friends using your account. At the top, use the search function to search for Roblox. When you’re taken to the page, select the ‘Play in Browser’ button. Sign in with your Roblox account. Now, before you do, it’s highly recommended you have two-step authentication turned on. Now.gg is safe to use, but there’s nothing wrong with being extra careful.

Once you’re signed into Roblox using Now.gg, it’s smooth sailing from there! Keep in mind performance relies on your network connection. Regardless, you’ll have access to any Roblox game and even use Roblox codes. We’ve got tons of them here at Twinfinite, like A Piece and One Fruit Simulator.