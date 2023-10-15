Top 10 Spookiest Games on Xbox Game Pass to Cower on Your Couch From

You know what time it is. The leaves and air are getting nice and crisp, the undead are rising from the ground, and stores already have Christmas decor on the shelves. We all just want to take one month per year to be scared out of our pants, and nothing’s better than immersing yourself in the horror with a good game in October. Here’s our list of 10 of the spookiest, scariest games on Xbox Game Pass that’ll have you hiding behind your couch.

10. The Walking Dead Series

Image Source: Telltale Games

Even though they may not be super terrifying, Telltale Games’ The Walking Dead series is perfect for taking a few hours to experience what life during the zombie apocalypse would be like. They follow the style of the comics more than the TV show, but that style lends itself excellently to the vibe that the games are going for. It’s eerie without being overwhelming, and it’s still grounded enough in reality that you can place yourself into the characters’ shoes and sympathize with their struggles.

These games are scary not just because of the environment and ambiance, but because of the decisions that you have to make. You’ll be challenged with life and death decisions as well as choices that determine how other characters feel about you, and those stakes wind up feeling higher than you might anticipate. It’s a great way to spend a night in, or maybe a week.

9. Limbo

Image Source: Xbox Game Studios

I never knew that black and white could be so terrifying. Being a 2D side-scroller makes it seem like there isn’t much to be afraid of. As it turns out, there’s a whole lot of fear to be had in such a slim dimension. From the main character’s perspective as a young boy, you discover how helpless you can feel when dropped in a strange and ominous situation.

If you’ve got arachnophobia, this probably isn’t going to be the game for you. The main antagonist is a giant spider that will stop at nothing to get you. That being said, you can work to overcome that fear with a few hours spent in Limbo. If you’ve already got Game Pass, you really can’t do better for a good scare than Limbo.

8. Ghostwire Tokyo

Image Source: Bethesda Softworks

Ghostwire Tokyo perfectly combines a fascinating, clever story with an eerie, uncanny ambiance. It makes you want to explore every alley and building you can enter, but you’re met with some pretty creepy ghosts at almost every turn. The combat is interesting and unique while still being fun as you continue through the story.

There’s also the Spider’s Thread game mode that you can use to practice your techniques and get some experience under your belt without the consequences of the main story. It changes up the vibe a bit with a more arena-style game mode but still maintains that spooky ambiance that fits perfectly with the Halloween season.

7. Back 4 Blood

Image Source: Warner Bros. Games

If you loved the Left 4 Dead games, Back 4 Blood is the spiritual successor. It’s got great gunplay, fun characters, and creepy zombies, keeping the variety that fans of L4D loved while bringing it into the next generation. The environments are well-made and fear-inducing, but the graphics are clear and precise, so you can enjoy the experience without feeling like you’re in an 80s film.

Even when you get used to the game, getting jumped by a Stinger when separated from your team makes for a pretty startling experience. You learn to rely on your teammates without letting your guard down—sometimes, there won’t be anyone to watch your back. If you’re looking to spend a night inside slaying hordes of the undead, you really can’t go wrong with Back 4 Blood.

6. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Image Source: Gun Interactive

Just as based on a true story as the movies, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre can immerse you in the feeling of being chased by a deranged murderer from the comfort of your own home. If that doesn’t appeal to you, maybe hop in the other guy’s shoes for a couple of rounds and see how much damage you can inflict on some innocent folks with your hands and a revving chainsaw.

Similar to the Friday the 13th game, you can load up a lobby with friends and see who can survive the longest. Not only is it terrifying to be hiding for yourself, but having a group of friends with you makes it feel great to start getting into some mischief. There’s not going to be a scare quite like hearing a chainsaw coming from behind you when you thought you were safe.

5. 7 Days to Die

Image Source: The Fun Pimps Entertainment LLC

While it’s a bit more involved than some other games on this list, 7 Days to Die can be as scary as it is time-consuming, especially if you let your guard down. It combines a first-person sandbox, tower defense, and zombie survival game without sacrificing any details from any of those different genres. It’s scary when you get swarmed in a building when you need supplies, but it’s fun to gain control over the zombies and see your home base looking like an impenetrable fortress.

Not only can you take on hordes of zombies, but you can take them on with friends! 7 Days features solid multiplayer, making it easy for you and your crew to build and defend your home against the undead. It’s more of a thinking game than it is a screaming game, but if you want something that you can get technical with, 7 Days is worth a try.

4. The Evil Within Series

Image Source: Bethesda Softworks

The Evil Within games are one of the best ways to scare yourself into the couch cushions. The environments, the monsters, and the circumstances are all nightmarish, so it’s worth diving into the white ink to find out how much you can take.

It’s a little cursed, pretty wild, and a whole lot of freaky, which almost guarantees a great night in the spooky season. You can play both games on Game Pass, so if you find yourself hooked by the time you finish the first game, there’ll be more in store for you.

3. SOMA

Image Source: Frictional Games

Recognized as one of the horror genre’s greats, SOMA is all about being as lost as your protagonist and finding clues to understanding your situation. The environment is jarring and terrifying, and once you start uncovering the mystery and meeting some of the monsters in the game, you’ll find just why the game has held such popularity over the years.

There’s something about feeling as unaware of your surroundings as the character you’re controlling. You feel lost, and your only option is to explore where you want to avoid going to learn more. The game builds the ambiance brilliantly and captures the feeling of being terrified and confused by scaring the hell out of you.

2. Dead Space Series

Image Source: Electronic Arts

The Dead Space franchise is known for being some of the most terrifying games on the market, combining horrifying ambiance with even more horrifying circumstances. Being broken down in space is one thing, but having aliens corrupting and possessing everyone you hold near and dear adds an extra level of fear that’s only worsened by the sheer goriness of it all.

Not only are the Dead Space games terrifying, but they’re incredibly compelling. You’re placed in the shoes of Isaac Clark, trying to survive the horrors of what’s happening around you, and if you’re sitting in the dark playing on a large screen, you’ll feel like you’re right there with him. Not to mention that all three games are on Game Pass, so you don’t have to stop the screams after just one nightmare.

1. The Amnesia Collection

Image Source: Frictional Games

If you’re looking for the ultimate combination of uncomfortably creepy environments and truly nightmare-inducing monsters, play the Amnesia Collection. It’s got Dark Descent, Amnesia: Justine, and Machine for Pigs, so if you get hooked on the first one, you’ll have plenty to keep you occupied this Halloween season.

Amnesia: The Dark Descent became synonymous with horror when it was released back in 2010. It became a hit online once it touched the market and continued to rise in popularity due to both accolades and general reception. It still holds up brilliantly to this day, so if you want to see why it’s held in such high regard, give it a quick download and find out what all the hype is about. For an improved experience, turn off the lights to drop your sanity even faster.

These 10 spookiest games on Xbox Games Pass will have you and your pals shivering with fear in no time and are a great way to spend this Halloween. For more lists and spooky game features, check back with Twinfinite throughout the season.