Pirates Destiny Codes (October 2023)

If there’s one thing you won’t find a shortage of on Roblox, it’s One Piece-inspired games like Pirate’s Destiny. Much of the fun comes from roleplaying, whether it’s as your own original character or one from the anime and manga. Being a pirate—the best pirate, that is—is easier to handle when you start off with some treasure of your own though, which you can do with these Pirates Destiny codes!

All Working Pirates Destiny Codes

To get you moving along quickly, we went ahead and tested these codes out in Roblox for you. The following freebies can still be redeemed in Pirate’s Destiny as of Oct. 2, 2023:

SHUTDOWNDESTINYRESET : Use this code for a free stat reset

: Use this code for a free stat reset SHUTDOWNDESTINYXP : This code redeems for a 1-hour double XP boost

: This code redeems for a 1-hour double XP boost SORRYXP : Use this code for 15-minute double XP boost

: Use this code for 15-minute double XP boost RELEASEXP : This code provides a 30-minute double XP

: This code provides a 30-minute double XP RELEASE: Another code that gives you a free stat reset

Normally, we suggest using these codes ASAP — and you certainly should — but it’s all about timing. With the XP boosts, wait until you’re ready to grind experience and then use them!

All Expired Pirates Destiny Codes

Unfortunately, these codes are locked away forever in Davy Jone’s locker. As of Oct. 2, 2023, these codes have since expired in Pirate’s Destiny.

No codes have expired just yet!

How to Redeem Codes In-Game

Image Source: Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

Unlike, say, Project Mugetsu, Pirate’s Destiny hides its code redemption page behind several menus. It’s really easy to miss, so follow along and we’ll get you settled:

In the top-left corner above your health bar, select Menu. In the radial menu that just appeared, choose Settings. At the bottom of the Settings menu, type in a working code exactly how it’s listed above. Select the tiny face icon to the right, and the rewards are yours!

With that out of the way, we can close the book on the latest Pirates Destiny codes. For more related content, take a look at the links down below to find more code lists, like Doors!