Sea of Conquest Codes (January 2024)

If sailing the seven seas as a backstabbing pirate is your dream, then it’s obvious Sea of Conquest is right up your alley. You’ll blow ships to smithereens and uncover hidden treasures with your golden compact. Oh, and you may want some Sea of Conquest codes to help along the way!

All Sea of Conquest Codes List

You’ll realize that most rewards, if not all, that Sea of Conquest offers are big caches of materials. Whether you’re new or a longtime fan, those resources can be used for upgrades!

Sea of Conquest Codes (Working)

SEAOFCONQUEST : x2000 Wood, x1000 Iron, x1 Echo Conch, x3 5-minute Speed Up

: x2000 Wood, x1000 Iron, x1 Echo Conch, x3 5-minute Speed Up MEBOOTY : x20000 Wood, x10000 Iron, x1 Echo Conch

: x20000 Wood, x10000 Iron, x1 Echo Conch SOC777 : x20000 Wood, x10000 Iron, x1 Echo Conch, x3 5-minute Speed Up

: x20000 Wood, x10000 Iron, x1 Echo Conch, x3 5-minute Speed Up HAPPYHOLIDAYS: x5000 Gold, x200 Emeralds, x3 5-minute Speed Up

Sea of Conquest Codes (Expired)

MERRYBOOTY

BOOTYBEAMILLION

BLACKFLAGCREW

RUMGRUBFEAST

DISCORDYOHOHO

PROGRESSCELEBRATION

SPOOKYSHIP2023

SAILINTO2024

How To Redeem Codes in Sea of Conquest

Image Source: FunPlus International AG via Twinfinite

Tap on your profile picture in the top-left corner. Now, along the bottom left, select General Settings—the cog icon. Now choose Redeem Gifts. Double-check spelling before tapping ‘Redeem.’ You’ll find the rewards in your in-game mailbox.

How Can You Get More Sea of Conquest Codes?

Other than coming back here to check for brand new codes, you’ve got a few options. You could check out the official Facebook page, join its Discord channel, or visit their Twitter page.

Why Are My Sea of Conquest Codes Not Working?

If you tried using a code and it didn’t work, it comes down to one of two reasons: either the spelling is wrong or the code has expired. Sea of Conquest codes aren’t case-sensitive, so all that matters is spelling.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in Sea of Conquest

Outside of codes, you can also get free rewards by actually playing the game. There are quests to complete, events, and treasure you can find on the open seas. You have to go out there and find it! You know, like a real pirate.

What is Sea of Conquest?

Sea of Conquest places you at the helm of a not-too-shabby pirate ship, with a crew manning it. There’s an entire ocean to explore, where other pirates will dog your trail or fight you over found treasure. It even mixes in some RPG elements via heroes, upgrades, and stats.

Even with just a few Sea of Conquest codes, you’ll breeze through early content, as long as you’re sticking to upgrades. As usual, we have plenty more codes to cash in, like Call of Duty Mobile and Genshin Impact.