In miHoYo’s popular gacha game, Genshin Impact, players have the opportunity to collect a plethora of different currencies. Fortunately, there exists a way to acquire a handful of these currencies without spending a dime, and that is through redeeming gift codes. These valuable codes can grant you XP, Primogems, Mora, Cooking Dishes, and more. So, if you’re curious about which codes are presently active and eager to learn the process of redeeming them, fret not! Here’s a comprehensive guide that will equip you with all the knowledge you need to seize these rewards in Genshin Impact. Here is how to redeem codes in Genshin Impact.
All Genshin Impact 4.0 Codes
Right now there are a few codes that can be redeemed in exchange for currency rewards. These are as follows:
- 2S84JS839T8R – 60 Primogems and five Adventurer’s Experience
- GENSHINGIFT – 50 Primogems and three Hero’s Wit
- NS92PG6DB52M – 60 Primogems and five Adventurer’s Experience
There is also a unique HoYo FEST 2023 code that each player can claim on the website.
How to Redeem Genshin Impact Codes
Allow me to guide you on how to redeem codes for Genshin Impact across different platforms with confidence. Let’s dive in and explore the redemption process for PlayStation, PC, and Mobile:
Redeeming Codes on PlayStation
- Boot Genshin Impact, then head to the Settings page from the main menu.
- Select Account, then Redeem Codes.
- Enter a code from the list above, then Exchange to redeem it.
Redeeming Codes on PC
- Open your web browser and visit the Redeem Code Page on the HoYoverse website.
- Enter your code.
- Note that you’ll need to select the server you play on and your character name, then paste a code from above into the Redemption Code text field.
- Items will be sent to your in-game mailbox in Genshin Impact.
Redeeming Codes on Mobile
- Boot the app.
- Click on the Paimon symbol and then open your account settings.
- Select the Redeem Code option.
- Hit Exchange after inputting one of the codes above.
When Do New Genshin Impact Codes Come Out?
As mentioned earlier, Genshin Impact codes rotate every so often. To get new ones, keep up to speed with popular channels for the game, including social media and Discord. Alternatively, simply check back here as we’ll keep this up to date with any new ones that become available. One of my favorite ways to get more freebies is by earning rewards via Twitch drops.