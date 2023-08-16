In miHoYo’s popular gacha game, Genshin Impact, players have the opportunity to collect a plethora of different currencies. Fortunately, there exists a way to acquire a handful of these currencies without spending a dime, and that is through redeeming gift codes. These valuable codes can grant you XP, Primogems, Mora, Cooking Dishes, and more. So, if you’re curious about which codes are presently active and eager to learn the process of redeeming them, fret not! Here’s a comprehensive guide that will equip you with all the knowledge you need to seize these rewards in Genshin Impact. Here is how to redeem codes in Genshin Impact.

Do note that Genshin Impact codes are only valid for an allocated amount of time and they are updated frequently. For that reason, it’s worth making sure you’re regularly checking in to see which are available; Twinfinite will always keep this page updated with the latest information on valid codes.

All Genshin Impact 4.0 Codes

Right now there are a few codes that can be redeemed in exchange for currency rewards. These are as follows:

2S84JS839T8R – 60 Primogems and five Adventurer’s Experience

– 60 Primogems and five Adventurer’s Experience GENSHINGIFT – 50 Primogems and three Hero’s Wit

– 50 Primogems and three Hero’s Wit NS92PG6DB52M – 60 Primogems and five Adventurer’s Experience

There is also a unique HoYo FEST 2023 code that each player can claim on the website.

How to Redeem Genshin Impact Codes

Allow me to guide you on how to redeem codes for Genshin Impact across different platforms with confidence. Let’s dive in and explore the redemption process for PlayStation, PC, and Mobile:

Redeeming Codes on PlayStation

Boot Genshin Impact, then head to the Settings page from the main menu.

Select Account, then Redeem Codes.

Enter a code from the list above, then Exchange to redeem it.

Redeeming Codes on PC

Open your web browser and visit the Redeem Code Page on the HoYoverse website.

Enter your code. Note that you’ll need to select the server you play on and your character name, then paste a code from above into the Redemption Code text field.

Items will be sent to your in-game mailbox in Genshin Impact.

Redeeming Codes on Mobile

Boot the app.

Click on the Paimon symbol and then open your account settings.

Select the Redeem Code option.

Hit Exchange after inputting one of the codes above.

When Do New Genshin Impact Codes Come Out?

As mentioned earlier, Genshin Impact codes rotate every so often. To get new ones, keep up to speed with popular channels for the game, including social media and Discord. Alternatively, simply check back here as we’ll keep this up to date with any new ones that become available. One of my favorite ways to get more freebies is by earning rewards via Twitch drops.