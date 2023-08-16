Earn some cool new gifts in the comfort of your home!

In celebration of Genshin Impact’s continuous updates, miHoYo has partnered with Twitch to gift various rewards to streamers and watchers. Through this process, you’ll be able to view exciting videos of the game while earning valuable items. So, here’s how you can participate in this event and claim Twitch Drops during August 2023.

How to Claim Genshin Impact Twitch Drops (August 2023)

To access the Genshin Impact Twitch Livestream Event, you must link your HoYoverse with your Twitch account to watch videos for the drops. For example, when you watch 15 minutes of a stream, you will gain a cerain amount of Mora, with a maximum of two hours. Keep in mind that the event will end on Sept. 5, 2023, so be sure to tune in before its conclusion.

If you aren’t sure how to start the process, we’ll go over it in detail through this step-by-step guide:

Link your Twitch and HoYoverse account. You can link your accounts through the game’s Twitch Drop page. Go to the ‘Genshin Impact’ category on Twitch. Search for ‘Genshin Impact’ on Twitch and scroll to the ‘Live Channels’ tab. Next, type in ‘Drops Enabled’ in the Tags section and choose any video of your choice. Watch a stream with the ‘Drops Enabled’ tag. You can click on your profile picture to see your Twitch Drop progress during this time. Check your Drops Inventory and claim your items. Once the progress bar reaches 100%, you can click the ‘Drops’ tab from your profile picture and press ‘Claim now’ from the Genshin Impact section.

Currently, the Genshin Impact Twitch Livestream Event features the following rewards:

15 minutes: 20,000 Mora

30 minutes: 4 Sanctifying Unctions

60 minutes: 5 Mystic Enhancement Ores

90 minutes: 3 Hero’s Wits

120 minutes: 30 Primogems

You can receive more gifts by streaming your own content with the game for several hours, compensating you with a ton of Primogems and cash in real life based on the hours watched by the viewers. Those who interested in this event can head to the HoYoverse website to sign up, and you can always apply next time if you missed the opportunity.

With this in mind, players can expect more Twitch Drops in the future, and we’ll be sure to keep you informed on the latest rewards.

