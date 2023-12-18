Drag Project Codes (December 2023)

Do you want to become the coolest biker in town? Drag Project allows you to live out your bike-riding fantasies! Customize your bike and earn money by cruising the streets, racing against friends and other players, and participating in timed events.

All Drag Project Codes List

Drag Project Codes (Working)

There are no working Drag Project codes.

Drag Project Codes (Expired)

There are no expired Drag Project codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Drag Project

To redeem Drag Project codes, follow the instructions below.

Launch Drag Project on Roblox. Click on your avatar picture on the left side of your screen. Choose the Code tab. Enter your code into the Code text box. Click Redeem to claim your reward.

How Can You Get More Drag Project Codes?

Bookmark this article to always get all Drag Project codes easily in one place. We update our list as soon as a new code is released, so don’t forget to come back every now and then to check if we find something.

You can also follow the game’s official social media channels and do your own research. You have a few options:

Why Are My Drag Project Codes Not Working?

You should check your spelling if you’re experiencing issues redeeming Drag Project codes. It’s crucial that you enter each code as-is, or you won’t get freebies. We advise you to copy and paste the codes you want to redeem to ensure your spelling is all right.

If your codes still don’t work, they might have become invalid. This happens to all codes after a while, so claim your goodies as quickly as possible.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in Drag Project

While you can’t get any more free rewards (other than by redeeming Drag Project codes), you can earn money by simply driving around. The longer you ride, the more virtual cash you will obtain. Another option is to join the game’s Discord server (linked above) and participate in events and giveaways.

What Is Drag Project?

Drag Project is a driving simulator on Roblox where you get to earn cash by exploring the maps while cruising on your motorcycle. Use the money you earn to customize and upgrade your vehicle to ensure you’re the fastest biker in the game. Choose whether you want to compete against your friends or other players, and use the codes listed above to enhance your vehicle and win every race!

