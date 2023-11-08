Bodybuilder Simulator Codes November 2023

Who is ready to pump some iron? Well, digital iron. Bodybuilder Simulator, after all, only simulates the effort it takes to bulk up, so don’t expect any change in yourself. What you can expect is some free rewards using these Bodybuilder Simulator codes. Just be sure to redeem them as soon as possible!

All Working Bodybuilder Simulator Codes

As of Nov. 8, 2023, all these freebies are still good in Bodybuilder Simulator. We tested these Roblox codes ourselves:

Group : Use this code for x3 Win Potions and x3 Luck Potions

: Use this code for x3 Win Potions and x3 Luck Potions Gym : Redeem this code for x3 free Cyborg Eggs

: Redeem this code for x3 free Cyborg Eggs Release: You can redeem this code for x100 Wins and a legendary Tiger pet

The pets and eggs are a pretty nice catch, but the Win Potions are by far the most valuable in Bodybuilder Simulator. You get double the Wins whenever it’s active, so use one to maximize your earnings.

The Luck Potions are also valuable, which increase your chances of getting better pets whenever you hatch eggs. We suggest holding onto the Luck Potions until you’ve got enough Wins to buy a bunch of eggs.

All Expired Codes in Bodybuilder Simulator

As of Nov. 8, 2023, these codes will no longer work in game. Whatever rewards they offered can’t be collected.

Good news: No codes have expired… yet.

How to Redeem Codes In-Game

Image Source: Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

In Bodybuilder Simulator, you can redeem codes right away, even if you just started. In fact, new players benefit from the codes the most. After you’ve launched Bodybuilder Simulator, here’s what you do:

On the right-hand side, select the Codes icon. Type in a working code; they aren’t case sensitive, but do get the spelling right. Select Redeem.

Once the Bodybuilder Simulator codes are redeemed, you'll automatically get the rewards added to your account.