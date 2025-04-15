Forgot password
BikeWorld featured image
Image via Unnamed Softworks
Category:
Codes

BikeWorld Codes (April 2025) [NEW BIKES]

Redeem BikeWorld codes and get the cash you need to buy that one bike you've wanted all your life!
Image of Uroš Ignjatović
Uroš Ignjatović
|

Published: Apr 15, 2025 04:48 am

Updated: April 15, 2025

We found new codes!

Recommended Videos

It’s amazing how realistic bikes look and feel in this game, but too much realism isn’t always the best thing, which is why we have BikeWorld codes to balance it out! This experience will give you a free starter bike (well, it’s a moped, okay) which you can drive around and do tricks to earn Cash. But why not pick up some money for nothing by redeeming a code or two?

All BikeWorld Codes List

Active BikeWorld Codes

  • ILiked: 10k Cash

Expired BikeWorld Codes

  • There are currently no expired codes for BikeWorld.

How to Redeem BikeWorld Codes

You can redeem codes in BikeWorld without trouble, if you know where to look:

Redeeming codes in BikeWorld
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch BikeWorld on Roblox.
  2. Click on the ribbon icon to enter the Playtime Rewards menu.
  3. In the new menu, go to Codes.
  4. Enter your code in the text box.
  5. Hit Redeem to get the reward.

If you love bikes, you’ll enjoy this experience very much. But if you also want to branch out to other Roblox content, go ahead and check out our Roblox codes section to catch more freebies!

