Wagarashi Codes (April 2025)

You will find all of the regular Wagarashi Codes and Diamond codes (which can only be used if you purchase the Diamond Tier on ko-fi) on this list. Redeem them fast and re-roll your clan, and you might get a chance to become a Uchiha.
All Wagarashi Codes List
Active Wagarashi Codes
- SorryForShutdown: Clan Reroll
- SorryForShutdown2: Clan Reroll
- bigwaga10: Clan Reroll
- bigwaga9: Clan Reroll
- bigwaga8: Clan Reroll
- bigwaga7: Clan Reroll
- 400: Clan Reroll
- UseCodeDessiYuki: Clan Reroll
- UseCodeDessiSPR: Skill Points Reroll
Expired Wagarashi Codes
- There are currently no expired Wagarashi codes.
Active Diamond Member Wagarashi Codes
- DIAMONDWAGA2: Clan Reroll
- DIAMONDWAGA1: Clan Reroll
- DAMONDWAGA6: Clan Reroll
- DIAMONDWAGA5: Clan Reroll
- DIAMONDWAGA4: Clan Reroll
- DIAMONDWAGA3: Clan Reroll
Expired Diamond Member Wagarashi Codes
- There are currently no expired Diamond member Wagarashi codes.
How to Redeem Codes in Wagarashi
The Wagarashi code redemption system works as follows:
- Run Wagarashi in Roblox.
- Press the giftbox button in the top-left corner.
- Type a code into the textbox.
- Click Submit to get freebies.
Wagarashi Trello Link
Learn more about the clans and sub-classes via the Wagarashi Trello. You can see what the Skill Tree is and find out what Talents your character can obtain. Learn the overall rules of this game and practice until you’ve mastered your combat skills.
