Wagarashi Codes (April 2025)

Updated: April 29, 2025 We added new codes!

Recommended Videos

You will find all of the regular Wagarashi Codes and Diamond codes (which can only be used if you purchase the Diamond Tier on ko-fi) on this list. Redeem them fast and re-roll your clan, and you might get a chance to become a Uchiha.

All Wagarashi Codes List

Active Wagarashi Codes

SorryForShutdown : Clan Reroll

: Clan Reroll SorryForShutdown2 : Clan Reroll

: Clan Reroll bigwaga10 : Clan Reroll

: Clan Reroll bigwaga9 : Clan Reroll

: Clan Reroll bigwaga8 : Clan Reroll

: Clan Reroll bigwaga7 : Clan Reroll

: Clan Reroll 400 : Clan Reroll

: Clan Reroll UseCodeDessiYuki : Clan Reroll

: Clan Reroll UseCodeDessiSPR: Skill Points Reroll

Expired Wagarashi Codes

There are currently no expired Wagarashi codes.

Active Diamond Member Wagarashi Codes

DIAMONDWAGA2 : Clan Reroll

: Clan Reroll DIAMONDWAGA1 : Clan Reroll

: Clan Reroll DAMONDWAGA6 : Clan Reroll

: Clan Reroll DIAMONDWAGA5 : Clan Reroll

: Clan Reroll DIAMONDWAGA4 : Clan Reroll

: Clan Reroll DIAMONDWAGA3: Clan Reroll

Expired Diamond Member Wagarashi Codes

There are currently no expired Diamond member Wagarashi codes.

Related: Fairy Tail Re Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Wagarashi

The Wagarashi code redemption system works as follows:

Image by Twinfinite

Run Wagarashi in Roblox. Press the giftbox button in the top-left corner. Type a code into the textbox. Click Submit to get freebies.

Wagarashi Trello Link

Learn more about the clans and sub-classes via the Wagarashi Trello. You can see what the Skill Tree is and find out what Talents your character can obtain. Learn the overall rules of this game and practice until you’ve mastered your combat skills.

Discover a lot of goodies from our Dragon Ball Rage Codes article. You can also find a bunch of engaging titles and codes in the rest of our Roblox Codes section.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy