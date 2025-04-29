Forgot password
Wagarashi Codes (April 2025)

Become a Uzumaki thanks to the Wagarashi codes.
Image of Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic
|

Published: Apr 29, 2025 06:17 am

Updated: April 29, 2025

We added new codes!

You will find all of the regular Wagarashi Codes and Diamond codes (which can only be used if you purchase the Diamond Tier on ko-fi) on this list. Redeem them fast and re-roll your clan, and you might get a chance to become a Uchiha.

All Wagarashi Codes List

Active Wagarashi Codes

  • SorryForShutdown: Clan Reroll
  • SorryForShutdown2: Clan Reroll
  • bigwaga10: Clan Reroll
  • bigwaga9: Clan Reroll
  • bigwaga8: Clan Reroll
  • bigwaga7: Clan Reroll
  • 400: Clan Reroll
  • UseCodeDessiYuki: Clan Reroll
  • UseCodeDessiSPR: Skill Points Reroll

Expired Wagarashi Codes

  • There are currently no expired Wagarashi codes.

Active Diamond Member Wagarashi Codes

  •  DIAMONDWAGA2: Clan Reroll
  • DIAMONDWAGA1: Clan Reroll
  •  DAMONDWAGA6: Clan Reroll
  •  DIAMONDWAGA5: Clan Reroll
  •  DIAMONDWAGA4: Clan Reroll
  •  DIAMONDWAGA3: Clan Reroll

Expired Diamond Member Wagarashi Codes

  • There are currently no expired Diamond member Wagarashi codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Wagarashi

The Wagarashi code redemption system works as follows:

How to redeem Wagarashi codes.
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Run Wagarashi in Roblox.
  2. Press the giftbox button in the top-left corner.
  3. Type a code into the textbox.
  4. Click Submit to get freebies.

Learn more about the clans and sub-classes via the Wagarashi Trello. You can see what the Skill Tree is and find out what Talents your character can obtain. Learn the overall rules of this game and practice until you’ve mastered your combat skills.

Discover a lot of goodies from our Dragon Ball Rage Codes article. You can also find a bunch of engaging titles and codes in the rest of our Roblox Codes section.

