Idle Defense Codes (January 2026)

Here, grab these Idle Defense codes. You'll need them to survive the horde.

Updated: January 15, 2026 We added the latest codes!

Recommended Videos

The enemies are coming in waves, and your base isn’t going to defend itself… well, actually, it kind of is! Set up your defenses, watch them blast away at incoming threats. Redeem Idle Defense codes to upgrade your towers and see how far you can push through the waves.

All Idle Defense Codes List

Active Idle Defense Codes

ADVANCEDSHOP30 : 30 Advanced Presents

: 30 Advanced Presents MOONLIGHTPRESENTS25: 25 Moonlight Presents

Expired Idle Defense Codes

LETMEENCHANTBESTIE

Related: Retro Tower Defense Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Idle Defense

Need more defense against zombies? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with our Idle Defense codes guide below:

Image by Twinfinite

Run Idle Defense in Roblox. Press the Codes button. Type a code into the text field. Hit Confirm to claim goodies.

Want to look like a dev without doing the work? Snag some freebies in our Roblox Codes vault.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy