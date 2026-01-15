Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Promo image for Idle Defense.
Image via Idle Defense
Category:
Codes

Idle Defense Codes (January 2026)

Here, grab these Idle Defense codes. You'll need them to survive the horde.
Image of Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic

Updated: Jan 15, 2026 01:56 am

Updated: January 15, 2026

We added the latest codes!

Recommended Videos

The enemies are coming in waves, and your base isn’t going to defend itself… well, actually, it kind of is! Set up your defenses, watch them blast away at incoming threats. Redeem Idle Defense codes to upgrade your towers and see how far you can push through the waves.

All Idle Defense Codes List

Active Idle Defense Codes

  • ADVANCEDSHOP30: 30 Advanced Presents
  • MOONLIGHTPRESENTS25: 25 Moonlight Presents

Expired Idle Defense Codes

  • LETMEENCHANTBESTIE

Related: Retro Tower Defense Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Idle Defense

Need more defense against zombies? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with our Idle Defense codes guide below:

How to redeem codes in Idle Defense.
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Run Idle Defense in Roblox.
  2. Press the Codes button.
  3. Type a code into the text field.
  4. Hit Confirm to claim goodies.

Want to look like a dev without doing the work? Snag some freebies in our Roblox Codes vault.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
Related Content
Related Content
Related Content
Author