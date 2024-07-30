Sorcerer Tower Defense Codes (July 2024)

Need some Sorcerer Tower Defense codes? This is the latest in a long line of Roblox TDS experiences, where you upgrade units to tackless endless hordes of enemies. If you’re diving in but want some free coins and gems to get started, you’ll definitely want to redeem codes.

All Sorcerer Tower Defense Codes

Sorcerer Tower Defense Codes (Working)

1MVisits : 900 Coins

: 900 Coins 4KFavourites : 400 Coins

: 400 Coins TheGreatRelease : 700 Coins

: 700 Coins SubToSorcererTD : 500 Gems

: 500 Gems 2MVisits : 300 Gems

: 300 Gems Mahoraga : 300 Gems

: 300 Gems 3MVisits : 300 Gems

: 300 Gems 1KSubs: 1kCoins

Sorcerer Tower Defense Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Sorcerer Tower Defense

Making use of codes in Sorcerer Tower Defense is no easy feat – but that’s not due to any difficulty finding the redemption area. Instead, there are three prerequisites you need to attain before you unlock code functionality. These are playing the game for 30 minutes, using the summon function ten times, and completing the medium mode once.

After that, here’s what you need to do:

Boot up Sorcerer Tower Defense from the Roblox game page.

From the lobby, press the purple Codes button to bring up a text box.

Paste in a code from our list and hit Redeem!

How Do You Get More Sorcerer Tower Defense Codes?

The best place to find extra freebies is the Sorcerer Tower Defense Discord server. Once you’ve signed in, you don’t need to verify with Bloxlink before getting access to all of the channels within. There’s a dedicated codes channel there, which updates when new codes arrive and when old ones expire.

Alongside that, there’s a YouTube channel that may drop codes at some point in the future. Of course, you can also bookmark this page and check back regularly, because we’ll update our list as soon as we spot new codes. That saves you the hassle of looking for them yourself!

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

First and foremost, make sure that you’ve completed the criteria to unlock codes in the first place. Until you fulfill the three requirements listed above, you won’t be able to access the text box where you type codes in.

Aside from that, the two likely scenarios are either that the code in question has expired, or you’ve inputted the code wrong. In any case, be sure to copy and paste the code in the instant you see it on our list, and you won’t run into those problems.

