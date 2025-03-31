Forgot password
Project: Blue Lock Codes (March 2025)

Redeem Project Blue Lock codes and prove them all wrong!
Uros Ignjatovic
Published: Mar 31, 2025 08:18 am

Updated: March 31, 2025

We looked for new codes!

Many Roblox games based on Blue Lock throw unique challenges your way, but with Project Blue Lock codes, you can become the best soccer striker in the world! The game revolves around training, leveling up, and playing competitive matches. Plus, you can equip your character with awesome abilities and some sweet skins. The following codes will help you do all that!

All Project Blue Lock Codes List

Active Project Blue Lock Codes

  • 200KVISITS: 5 spins
  • RINUPDATE: Free rewards
  • 1500MEMBERS: Free rewards

Expired Project Blue Lock Codes

  • There are currently no expired codes for Project Blue Lock.

How to Redeem Project Blue Lock Codes

You can redeem codes for Project Blue Lock as soon as you enter the game! Here’s how:

How to redeem codes in Project Blue Lock
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Project Blue Lock on Roblox.
  2. Click the Codes button at the bottom.
  3. Type in your code in the Enter your code here text box.
  4. Click Redeem to receive your goodies.

Once you get your freebies from Project Blue Lock codes, you can buff up your character and dominate the playing field. And if you’re looking for more goodies for Roblox games, check out our Roblox codes section!

