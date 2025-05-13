Grow Your Farm Codes (May 2025) 

Updated May 13, 2025
Added new codes!
The children yearn for Harvest Moon and Stardew Valley. For far too long, farming games have been bullied and pushed aside, and now they are the Roblox meta. Well, as congratulations for finally joining the correct side of history, here are some Grow Your Game codes.
All Grow Your Farm Codes List
Active Grow Your Farm Codes
- FARMERBOOST: Potato Seed (New)
- 25KLikes: Feed (New)
- 12klikES: Watering Can (New)
- 5KSTANS: Feed (New)
- 1KLikes: Watering Can (New)
- 100LIKES: Redeem for Feed (New)
- NEW: Watering Can (New)
Expired Grow Your Farm Codes
- There are currently no expired Grow Your Farm codes.
How to Redeem Grow Your Farm Codes
Here is a simple guide on how to redeem Grow Your Farm codes. Just follow these easy steps:
- Launch Grow Your Farm on Roblox.
- Press the Settings button in the top right corner.
- Enter the code in the Enter code text box.
- Hit OK and receive your goodies.
Published: May 13, 2025 08:43 am