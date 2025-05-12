Forgot password
Infinity Fighters Codes (May 2025) 

Infinity Fighters codes are here to help you learn more characters than Sung Jinwoo.
Image of Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbovic
|

Published: May 12, 2025 07:07 am

Updated May 12, 2025

Added new codes!

Fighting different anime heroes yourself is overrated. However, sending an army of anime protagonists to fight for you in different realms is where it’s at. If you want to create your perfect team, you need Infinity Fighters codes.

All Infinity Fighters Codes List

Active Infinity Fighters Codes 

  • Plique: Portal Tier 1, Portal Tier 2, Portal Tier 3, and a Lucky Potion (New)
  • BLUELOCK: 3 Luck Potions and 2k Coins (New)
  • SORRYFORSHUTDOWN: 10 Raid Tickets (New)
  • sorry4thebugs: 3 Luck Potions (New)
  • NOEXPLOITERS: 2 Hatcher Shards, a Gold Potion, and a Luck Potion (New)

Expired Infinity Fighters Codes

  • There are currently no expired Infinity Fighters codes.

How to Redeem Infinity Fighters Codes

Here is a simple guide on how to redeem Infinity Fighters codes. Just follow these easy steps:

How to redeem Infinity Fighters codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Infinity Fighters on Roblox.
  2. Press the Codes button on the left side of the screen.
  3. Enter the code in the code here text box.
  4. Hit REDEEM and receive your goodies.

