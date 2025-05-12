Infinity Fighters Codes (May 2025) 

Updated May 12, 2025
Added new codes!
Fighting different anime heroes yourself is overrated. However, sending an army of anime protagonists to fight for you in different realms is where it’s at. If you want to create your perfect team, you need Infinity Fighters codes.
All Infinity Fighters Codes List
Active Infinity Fighters Codes
- Plique: Portal Tier 1, Portal Tier 2, Portal Tier 3, and a Lucky Potion (New)
- BLUELOCK: 3 Luck Potions and 2k Coins (New)
- SORRYFORSHUTDOWN: 10 Raid Tickets (New)
- sorry4thebugs: 3 Luck Potions (New)
- NOEXPLOITERS: 2 Hatcher Shards, a Gold Potion, and a Luck Potion (New)
Expired Infinity Fighters Codes
- There are currently no expired Infinity Fighters codes.
How to Redeem Infinity Fighters Codes
Here is a simple guide on how to redeem Infinity Fighters codes. Just follow these easy steps:
- Launch Infinity Fighters on Roblox.
- Press the Codes button on the left side of the screen.
- Enter the code in the code here text box.
- Hit REDEEM and receive your goodies.
Published: May 12, 2025 07:07 am