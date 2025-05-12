Infinity Fighters Codes (May 2025) 

Infinity Fighters codes are here to help you learn more characters than Sung Jinwoo.

Updated May 12, 2025 Added new codes!

Fighting different anime heroes yourself is overrated. However, sending an army of anime protagonists to fight for you in different realms is where it’s at. If you want to create your perfect team, you need Infinity Fighters codes.

All Infinity Fighters Codes List

Active Infinity Fighters Codes

Plique: Portal Tier 1, Portal Tier 2, Portal Tier 3, and a Lucky Potion (New)

Portal Tier 1, Portal Tier 2, Portal Tier 3, and a Lucky Potion BLUELOCK : 3 Luck Potions and 2k Coins (New)

: 3 Luck Potions and 2k Coins SORRYFORSHUTDOWN : 10 Raid Tickets (New)

: 10 Raid Tickets sorry4thebugs : 3 Luck Potions (New)

: 3 Luck Potions NOEXPLOITERS: 2 Hatcher Shards, a Gold Potion, and a Luck Potion (New)

Expired Infinity Fighters Codes

There are currently no expired Infinity Fighters codes.

How to Redeem Infinity Fighters Codes

Here is a simple guide on how to redeem Infinity Fighters codes. Just follow these easy steps:

Launch Infinity Fighters on Roblox. Press the Codes button on the left side of the screen. Enter the code in the code here text box. Hit REDEEM and receive your goodies.

