Night Sea Codes – Free Gems & Beli (July 2024)

Updated: July 30, 2024 We found some codes!

If you are fond of One Piece-themed Roblox experiences, then you’ll love Night Sea. Its combat and exploration are reminiscent of some of the greatest games out there, Blox Fruits in particular. What’s also the same is that getting the best items as a F2P takes a long time. However, if you use the codes we listed below, you’ll make your Night Sea grind a bit more bearable.

All Active Night Sea Codes

Sorry4ResetData : 35 Gems, 50,000 Beli (New)

: 35 Gems, 50,000 Beli Prozyxl : 5 Gems, 5,000 Beli (New)

: 5 Gems, 5,000 Beli Lucifer : 5 Gems, 5,000 Beli (New)

: 5 Gems, 5,000 Beli Kio : 5 Gems, 5,000 Beli (New)

: 5 Gems, 5,000 Beli LongBLEB : 5 Gems, 5,000 Beli (New)

: 5 Gems, 5,000 Beli PhongDev : 5 Gems, 5,000 Beli (New)

: 5 Gems, 5,000 Beli Release: 10 Gems, 15,000 Beli (New)

Expired Night Sea Codes

There are no expired codes at the moment.

How to Redeem Codes in Night Sea

Image Source: Night Twilight Creations via Twinfinite

Open Night Sea on Roblox. Click on Menu under your HP/EXP bar. Press Settings on the right. Type your code into the input field at the bottom. Hit Enter to claim the code and get the loot.

What if a Code Isn’t Working?

Codes for this experience aren’t case-sensitive, but because they mix letters, numbers, and special characters, spelling them can be hard, especially if you’re on a mobile device. So, before you try to claim a code, make sure to double-check your spelling.

Also, it could be that your spelling was fine but that the code you tried to claim has already expired or been redeemed on your account. If one of these two things happens, you’ll get an appropriate in-game notification, and you can move on to the next code.

How to Get More Night Sea Codes

The best place to look for codes is the Night Sea Discord server. There, you can also find all the most up-to-date information regarding new items in the game, the best fruits, how to level up quickly, and more. However, you’ll also be pinged quite often. If you want to avoid that, bookmarking this post instead might be a better option.

That does it for our list of codes for the Night Sea Roblox experience. If you need codes for other titles, be sure to check out the Roblox section on our website.

Also, if you enjoy One Piece-themed experiences like this one, I suggest you check out King Legacy as well. It’s one of the oldest games of that kind on the Roblox store, and it features more polished combat, more items, and a much bigger player base you can PvP with.

