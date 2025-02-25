Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Be Famous Simulator promo art
Image via Prominent Entertainment
Category:
Codes

Be Famous Simulator Codes (February 2025)

Set the social media scene on fire!
Image of Jovan Krstić
Jovan Krstić
|

Published: Feb 25, 2025 08:19 am

Updated: February 25, 2025

We added a new code!

Recommended Videos

Join an open battleground where e-celebs are constantly duking it out for every click, view, follow, or subscription. The title of the most famous influencer in the world is up for grabs! Rack up followers, battle social media stars, and use Be Famous Simulator codes to become an internet GOAT.

All Be Famous Simulator Codes List

Working Be Famous Simulator Codes 

  • 500likes: Egg Luck Potion and Double Gems Potion (New)
  • 2klikes: Spin and Egg Luck Potion
  • community: 1.5 Gems and Egg Luck Potion
  • RELEASE: 1.5k Gems and 50 Wins

Expired Be Famous Simulator Codes 

  • There are currently no expired Be Famous Simulator codes.

Related: Gym Star Simulator Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Be Famous Simulator

Here’s all you need to know to redeem Be Famous Simulator codes with ease:

  • Be Famous Simulator Shop button
    Image via Twinfinite
  • Be Famous Simulator Codes button
    Image via Twinfinite
  • Be Famous Simulator Codes window
    Image via Twinfinite
  1. Launch Be Famous Simulator on Roblox.
  2. Click the Shop button (1) on the left.
  3. Click the Codes button (2) to the left of the Shop window.
  4. Type in your code into the Enter Code field (3).
  5. Click the Redeem button (4) to collect your rewards.

If you want to get more free rewards for other Roblox games, browse the rest of our Roblox Codes section.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
related content
related content
Author
Image of Jovan Krstić
Jovan Krstić
Jovan, a Codes Writer at GAMURS, applies his extensive gaming background and research skills to uncover every available code. His gaming interests span genres such as racing, horror, first-person shooters, and RPGs. Outside of work, he enjoys competitive gaming in Destiny 2, ranking up in EA FC's Ultimate Team, and playing Overcooked 2.