Be Famous Simulator Codes (February 2025)

Updated: February 25, 2025
We added a new code!
Join an open battleground where e-celebs are constantly duking it out for every click, view, follow, or subscription. The title of the most famous influencer in the world is up for grabs! Rack up followers, battle social media stars, and use Be Famous Simulator codes to become an internet GOAT.
All Be Famous Simulator Codes List
Working Be Famous Simulator Codes
- 500likes: Egg Luck Potion and Double Gems Potion (New)
- 2klikes: Spin and Egg Luck Potion
- community: 1.5 Gems and Egg Luck Potion
- RELEASE: 1.5k Gems and 50 Wins
Expired Be Famous Simulator Codes
- There are currently no expired Be Famous Simulator codes.
How to Redeem Codes in Be Famous Simulator
Here’s all you need to know to redeem Be Famous Simulator codes with ease:
- Launch Be Famous Simulator on Roblox.
- Click the Shop button (1) on the left.
- Click the Codes button (2) to the left of the Shop window.
- Type in your code into the Enter Code field (3).
- Click the Redeem button (4) to collect your rewards.
If you want to get more free rewards for other Roblox games, browse the rest of our Roblox Codes section.
Published: Feb 25, 2025 08:19 am