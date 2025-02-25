Be Famous Simulator Codes (February 2025)

Updated: February 25, 2025 We added a new code!

Join an open battleground where e-celebs are constantly duking it out for every click, view, follow, or subscription. The title of the most famous influencer in the world is up for grabs! Rack up followers, battle social media stars, and use Be Famous Simulator codes to become an internet GOAT.

All Be Famous Simulator Codes List

Working Be Famous Simulator Codes

500likes : Egg Luck Potion and Double Gems Potion (New)

: Egg Luck Potion and Double Gems Potion 2klikes : Spin and Egg Luck Potion

: Spin and Egg Luck Potion community : 1.5 Gems and Egg Luck Potion

: 1.5 Gems and Egg Luck Potion RELEASE: 1.5k Gems and 50 Wins

Expired Be Famous Simulator Codes

There are currently no expired Be Famous Simulator codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Be Famous Simulator

Here’s all you need to know to redeem Be Famous Simulator codes with ease:

Image via Twinfinite

Image via Twinfinite

Image via Twinfinite

Launch Be Famous Simulator on Roblox. Click the Shop button (1) on the left. Click the Codes button (2) to the left of the Shop window. Type in your code into the Enter Code field (3). Click the Redeem button (4) to collect your rewards.

