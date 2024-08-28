Gym Star Simulator Codes [Release] (August 2024)

Updated: August 28, 2024 We found some codes!

Professional bodybuilders use various supplements to take their physiques to the next level. In Gym Star Simulator, though, instead of supplements, you have codes, and we’ve collected them all just below. Redeem them, and you’ll get that bit of extra juice you need to maximize your gains and top the leaderboards!

All Active Gym Star Simulator Codes

SORRY : Free Spin (New)

: Free Spin strength : 2 Protein Bars (New)

: 2 Protein Bars NEW: Free Spin (New)

Expired Gym Star Simulator Codes

There are no expired codes at the moment.

How to Redeem Codes in Gym Star Simulator

Open Gym Star Simulator on Roblox. Open the Shop on the left. Click on the Code tab at the top of the shop menu. Type your code into the input field. Click Redeem to claim the code and get the free loot.

Why Is My Code Not Working?

Spelling errors: Codes for Gym Star Simulator aren’t case-sensitive but they can be pretty long. So, to avoid spelling errors, copy-paste the codes instead.

Codes for Gym Star Simulator aren’t case-sensitive but they can be pretty long. So, to avoid spelling errors, copy-paste the codes instead. Already claimed code: You can claim each code only once per account. Otherwise, you’ll be met with an error.

You can claim each code only once per account. Otherwise, you’ll be met with an error. Expired code: Codes can be deactivated by the developers at any time. So, claim them as soon as you find them.

How to Get More Gym Star Simulator Codes

If you want to look for codes yourself, then your first and only stop should be the BestBynny Discord server. There, you’ll find a whole section designated to GSS, including a codes channel. If it doesn’t appear for you, go to Channels & Roles to toggle its visibility on.

However, note that the list over there isn’t always up to date and that some codes might be missing even though they still work. So, if you want to have the most complete list out there at your disposal, bookmark this post instead.

Anyway, that does it for our list of Gym Star Simulator codes. If you’re looking for codes for other Roblox titles, be sure to visit the Roblox section on our website to see whether you can find them there. It also contains tier lists and guides, which are especially handy for TD experiences such as Five Nights TD and Anime Defenders.

