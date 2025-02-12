Forgot password
Realms of Pixel Codes (February 2025)

Obtain all the free resources you need to ensure that your every battle is victorious.
Vuk Vladisavljev
Vuk Vladisavljev
|

Published: Feb 12, 2025 04:53 am

Updated: February 12, 2025

Looked for new codes!

If you’re a fan of retro pixel art, welcome to the vibrant world of Realms of Pixel. Build your team of Heroes and prepare for a fantastic journey where you’ll explore the content-rich lands and crawl through challenging dungeons. When in trouble, use the help of Realms of Pixel codes.

All Realms of Pixel Codes List

Working Realms of Pixel Codes

  • rop888: 100 Radiant Gems and 200 Ascend Crests
  • vip888: 200 Radiant Gems and 8,888 Coins
  • rop777: 100 Radiant Gems, 2h of Coins, and 2h of EXP Potion
  • vip777: 77 Radiant Gems and 3 Star Isle Visas
  • rop666: 100 Radiant Gems and 2 Star Isle Visas
  • vip666: 150 Radiant Gems and 100 Ascend Crests
  • welcome: 150 Radiant Gems and 10k Coins

Expired Realms of Pixel Codes

  • happy2025
  • merryxmas

How to Redeem Codes in Realms of Pixel

Here are the steps you need to take to redeem your Realms of Pixel codes:

How to redeem Realms of Pixel codes.
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Realms of Pixel on your device.
  2. Finish the easy tutorial.
  3. Press the avatar icon in the top-left corner of the screen.
  4. Go to Redeem Code.
  5. Enter a working code into the textbox.
  6. Hit Claim to get your freebies.

For many more fantastic games with a lot of freebies that you can collect right now, check out the rest of our Codes section right here on Twinfinite!

Vuk Vladisavljev
Vuk Vladisavljev
Vuk Vladisavljev is a codes writer for GAMURS, whom you’ll likely find hunting for new codes for our Roblox gamers. He enjoys scraping the furthest corners of Fallout: New Vegas or having an existential crisis in Disco Elysium. He’s been gaming for almost 25 years and can’t imagine life without dogs, loud music, or his PC rig.