Realms of Pixel Codes (February 2025)

If you’re a fan of retro pixel art, welcome to the vibrant world of Realms of Pixel. Build your team of Heroes and prepare for a fantastic journey where you’ll explore the content-rich lands and crawl through challenging dungeons. When in trouble, use the help of Realms of Pixel codes.

All Realms of Pixel Codes List

Working Realms of Pixel Codes

rop888 : 100 Radiant Gems and 200 Ascend Crests

: 100 Radiant Gems and 200 Ascend Crests vip888 : 200 Radiant Gems and 8,888 Coins

: 200 Radiant Gems and 8,888 Coins rop777 : 100 Radiant Gems, 2h of Coins, and 2h of EXP Potion

: 100 Radiant Gems, 2h of Coins, and 2h of EXP Potion vip777 : 77 Radiant Gems and 3 Star Isle Visas

: 77 Radiant Gems and 3 Star Isle Visas rop666 : 100 Radiant Gems and 2 Star Isle Visas

: 100 Radiant Gems and 2 Star Isle Visas vip666 : 150 Radiant Gems and 100 Ascend Crests

: 150 Radiant Gems and 100 Ascend Crests welcome: 150 Radiant Gems and 10k Coins

Expired Realms of Pixel Codes

happy2025

merryxmas

How to Redeem Codes in Realms of Pixel

Here are the steps you need to take to redeem your Realms of Pixel codes:

Launch Realms of Pixel on your device. Finish the easy tutorial. Press the avatar icon in the top-left corner of the screen. Go to Redeem Code. Enter a working code into the textbox. Hit Claim to get your freebies.

