Fairy Tail Re Codes (April 2025)

Reroll everything with Fairy Tail Re codes. Get new magic to blast enemies with, or change your race in this open RPG world. Learn how to fight and survive the challenging foes that will face you in every corner, trying to destroy your spirit as you fight back.
All Fairy Tail Re Codes List
Active Fairy Tail Re Codes
- !code DanIsMyGoat: Magic Reroll (New)
- !code NoMoreShutdowns: Race Reroll (New)
- !code RELEASE: Magic Reroll (New)
Expired Fairy Tail Re Codes
- There are currently no expired Fairy Tail Re codes.
How to Redeem Codes in Fairy Tail Re
At first, it might seem that the Fairy Tail Re code redemption system doesn’t exist, but it does. Check out the image below to see where it is:
- Run Fairy Tail Re in Roblox.
- Open the Chat box.
- Type a code into the chat box (exactly as it is on the list above).
- Hit Enter to get goodies.
Fairy Tail Re Trello Link
Learn all you need to know about the techniques in the Fairy Tail Re Trello. You can see guides on how to progress and upgrade your avatar and find out which events exist in this experience. Check out the list of bosses as well.
