Magic Blade Simulator Codes (July 2024)

Updated: July 30, 2024
Are you looking for Magic Blade Simulator codes? Well, so are we, constantly, as a matter of fact. One of our writers is hooked on it, and getting them all the free boosts we can will help them top the leaderboards. If you want to achieve that as well, scroll down below.
All Active Magic Blade Simulator Codes
CAUTION: Codes take effect as soon as you redeem them. So, use boost codes only when you need them.
- 2000LIKES: 1-Hour Boost – All Stats (New)
- 1000LIKES: 10-Minute Boost – All Stats (New)
- 500LIKES: 10-Minute Boost – All Stats
- 1kMembers: 200K Coins
Expired Magic Blade Simulator Codes
- There are no expired codes at the moment.
How to Redeem Codes in Magic Blade Simulator
- Open Magic Blade Simulator on Roblox.
- Click the Menu button on the right (icon with white horizontal lines).
- Press the Settings button (cog wheel icon) first on the left.
- Type your code into the input field on the bottom right.
- Press Redeem to submit the code and get the free loot.
Why Is My Code Not Working?
- Spelling errors: If you’re typing the codes out instead of copy-pasting them, double-check for spelling errors before clicking Redeem.
- Already claimed code: You can claim each code once per account.
- Expired code: Even though codes for this game rarely expire, there is a chance devs disable some of them without notice.
How to Get More Magic Blade Simulator Codes
The best place to look for more codes is the Campfire Labs Discord server. There, you can also find sneak peeks, patch notes, giveaways, and much more. However, note that we check that Discord server regularly, updating the list if needed. So, if you only want to get the codes while wasting as little effort as possible looking for them, bookmarking this post is the best way to do so.
Anyway, that concludes this guide on Magic Blade Simulator codes.
