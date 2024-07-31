Magic Blade Simulator Codes (July 2024)

Updated: July 30, 2024 We found some codes!

Are you looking for Magic Blade Simulator codes? Well, so are we, constantly, as a matter of fact. One of our writers is hooked on it, and getting them all the free boosts we can will help them top the leaderboards. If you want to achieve that as well, scroll down below.

All Active Magic Blade Simulator Codes

CAUTION: Codes take effect as soon as you redeem them. So, use boost codes only when you need them.

2000LIKES : 1-Hour Boost – All Stats (New)

: 1-Hour Boost – All Stats 1000LIKES : 10-Minute Boost – All Stats (New)

: 10-Minute Boost – All Stats 500LIKES : 10-Minute Boost – All Stats

: 10-Minute Boost – All Stats 1kMembers: 200K Coins

Expired Magic Blade Simulator Codes

There are no expired codes at the moment.

How to Redeem Codes in Magic Blade Simulator

Open Magic Blade Simulator on Roblox. Click the Menu button on the right (icon with white horizontal lines). Press the Settings button (cog wheel icon) first on the left. Type your code into the input field on the bottom right. Press Redeem to submit the code and get the free loot.

Why Is My Code Not Working?

Spelling errors : If you’re typing the codes out instead of copy-pasting them, double-check for spelling errors before clicking Redeem.

: If you’re typing the codes out instead of copy-pasting them, double-check for spelling errors before clicking Redeem. Already claimed code : You can claim each code once per account.

: You can claim each code once per account. Expired code: Even though codes for this game rarely expire, there is a chance devs disable some of them without notice.

How to Get More Magic Blade Simulator Codes

The best place to look for more codes is the Campfire Labs Discord server. There, you can also find sneak peeks, patch notes, giveaways, and much more. However, note that we check that Discord server regularly, updating the list if needed. So, if you only want to get the codes while wasting as little effort as possible looking for them, bookmarking this post is the best way to do so.

Anyway, that concludes this guide on Magic Blade Simulator codes. To get codes for other experiences, be sure to check out the Roblox section on our website. There, you’ll find lists for all the most popular titles, including Fat Racer, Anime Odyssey, and Brawl Stars Tycoon.

