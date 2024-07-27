Inside Out 2 Simulator Codes (July 2024)

Updated: July 27, 2024 We got some codes!

Inside Out 2 is one of the best animated movies ever created. It’s so good that the fans have even made a Roblox experience themed after it. If you want to collect all the characters and top the leaderboards in it, you’ll need all the free boosts you can get, and that’s where our list of codes for Inside Out 2 Simulator should come in clutch. Scroll down to check it out.

All Active Inside Out 2 Simulator Codes

4KGOAL : Wins x2 Potion, 5,000 Wins (New)

: Wins x2 Potion, 5,000 Wins 2KGOAL : 3 Luck x3 Potions, 2,500 Wins (New)

: 3 Luck x3 Potions, 2,500 Wins 1KGOAL : 2 Luck x3 Potions, 1,000 Wins

: 2 Luck x3 Potions, 1,000 Wins WOW : Luck x3 Potion

: Luck x3 Potion 500GOAL : Wins x2 Potion, 500 Wins

: Wins x2 Potion, 500 Wins RELEASE: Wins x2 Potion, Luck x2 Potion, 25 Wins

Expired Inside Out 2 Simulator Codes

There are no expired codes right now.

How to Redeem Codes in Inside Out 2 Simulator

Join the CatGuyFood Roblox group. Open Inside Out 2 Simulator on Roblox. Click on Store all the way to the left. Click on Codes in the bottom right of the store menu. Type your code into the input field. Press Submit to redeem the code and get the freebies.

What if a Code Isn’t Working?

The reason why your code redemption attempt failed will be displayed in the input field. It’s most often because a code expired or because you already redeemed that code. However, it can also be due to a spelling mistake. So, double-check for those before clicking Submit again.

How to Get More Inside Out 2 Simulator Codes

As of the time of writing this, the only place where you can find codes for this experience is in-game. You can use “/codelist” in the in-game chat to check the latest codes. There is also a Goals totem close to the spawn that contains codes. Lastly, some might be hidden in different menus as part of some promotions.

Other Freebies to Get in Inside Out 2 Simulator

Easter Hoverboard & Anxiety Pet : Click on the Anxiety-shaped button in the top right. Complete the stay-in-game quests and click claim to get them. The invite friend quests aren’t needed.

: Click on the Anxiety-shaped button in the top right. Complete the stay-in-game quests and click claim to get them. The invite friend quests aren’t needed. Starter Hoverboard: You get this one for free, and you can equip it from the Hoverboard menu.

You get this one for free, and you can equip it from the Hoverboard menu. Wheel Spins : Every 10 minutes spent in the game, you get a free spin. Use them for some sweet rewards, including an ultra-rare pet.

: Every 10 minutes spent in the game, you get a free spin. Use them for some sweet rewards, including an ultra-rare pet. Free Battle Pass : There is a free battle pass you can access via the Season button on the right. Check out the Quests tab to see how to learn battle pass XP.

: There is a free battle pass you can access via the Season button on the right. Check out the Quests tab to see how to learn battle pass XP. Playtime Rewards : Click on Gifts on the right to access these. Stay in-game for 1 hour straight to earn wins, pets, and potions.

: Click on Gifts on the right to access these. Stay in-game for 1 hour straight to earn wins, pets, and potions. Daily Login Rewards: Press the Daily button on the right to preview these rewards. Login for 7 days in a row to claim wins, potions, and OP pets.

There are also some other rewards you can get for inviting people, following the devs on socials, etc., but none of them are that substantial.

Anyway, all the codes we collected above and the extra tips should set you on the right path to becoming the strongest in the Inside Out 2 Simulator. To get more codes for this and other popular Roblox experiences, including Anime Odyssey and Brawl Stars Tycoon, visit the Roblox category on our website.

