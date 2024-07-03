Anime Haven Simulator Codes (July 2024)

After some Anime Haven Simulator codes? This Roblox game from Infinite Plus has just released, tasking players with leveling up their anime characters by defeating bosses and farming gems. If you’re just getting started and want a helpful dose of free resources, we’ve got you covered.

All Anime Haven Simulator Codes

Anime Haven Simulator Codes (Working)

Release : Damage Potion x1, Energy Potion x2, Gems Potion x2 (New)

: Damage Potion x1, Energy Potion x2, Gems Potion x2 Secret : Damage Potion x1, Energy Potion x1, Gems Potion x1

: Damage Potion x1, Energy Potion x1, Gems Potion x1 LeaderboardFix : Damage Potion x1, Energy Potion x1, Gems Potion x1

: Damage Potion x1, Energy Potion x1, Gems Potion x1 BuffUpdate : Damage Potion x1, Energy Potion x1, Gems Potion x1

: Damage Potion x1, Energy Potion x1, Gems Potion x1 BugFixes : Damage Potion x1, Energy Potion x1, Gems Potion x1

: Damage Potion x1, Energy Potion x1, Gems Potion x1 SorryForShutdown : Damage Potion x1, Energy Potion x1, Gems Potion x1

: Damage Potion x1, Energy Potion x1, Gems Potion x1 MiniUpdate : Damage Potion x1, Energy Potion x2, Gems Potion x2

: Damage Potion x1, Energy Potion x2, Gems Potion x2 SorryForShutdown2 : Damage Potion x1, Energy Potion x1, Gems Potion x1

: Damage Potion x1, Energy Potion x1, Gems Potion x1 Update1 : Super Potion x1, Luck Potion x2, Damage Potion x3, Energy Potion x3, Gems Potion x3

: Super Potion x1, Luck Potion x2, Damage Potion x3, Energy Potion x3, Gems Potion x3 SorryForShutdown3 : Damage Potion x1, Energy Potion x1, Gems Potion x1

: Damage Potion x1, Energy Potion x1, Gems Potion x1 Auras : Super Potion x1, Luck Potion x1, Damage Potion x2, Energy Potion x2, Gems Potion x2

: Super Potion x1, Luck Potion x1, Damage Potion x2, Energy Potion x2, Gems Potion x2 SorryForShutdown4 : Super Potion x1

: Super Potion x1 LevelFix: Damage Potion x1, Energy Potion x1, Gems Potion x1

Anime Haven Simulator Codes (Expired)

100kVisits

XboxSupport

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Haven Simulator

Fortunately, it’s very easy to use coupons in Anime Haven Simulator. Here’s what to do:

Load into Anime Haven Simulator from the Roblox game page.

Once in a lobby, press the diamond icon that says Codes underneath.

Paste a code from our list into the text box and hit Redeem.

Tap through the on-screen notification to see what you’ve unlocked!

How Do You Get More Anime Haven Simulator Codes?

The best place to find more codes is by checking out the developer’s Discord server. Once you’ve clicked the link and verified your account via Bloxlink, there’s an entire channel dedicated just to codes. That said, occasionally some of the codes in that lift will have expired, even though they’re still listed as active. You can also follow the developer AceVibed on Roblox for the promise of exclusive codes.

For that reason, we’d recommend bookmarking this page and simply checking back every now and then. We’ll manually check codes ourselves, saving you the hassle of finding them yourself and ensuring you’ve always got the latest freebies.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

Sadly, the most probable scenario is that the code you’re trying to use has expired. This is par for the course for Roblox games, where coupons can sporadically stop working without prior warning. As such, you’re best off redeeming each code the instant it lands.

Failing that, be sure there aren’t any formatting errors between the code as seen on our list and the version you’re typing in. Even the smallest problem, like a missed capital or incorrect number, will cause the code to not work. Easiest of all, you can just copy and paste a code in from our list directly.

That’s all for this guide! For more Roblox, check out the Type Soul Trello link and Five Nights TD tier list. We’ve also got The First Descendant codes and a tier list for that game.

