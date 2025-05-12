Tenisu Titans Codes (May 2025) 

Updated May 12, 2025 Added new codes!

Have you ever seen a game that was clearly supposed to be a different sport, but made an incredible thing out of that situation? It becomes even more exhilarating after redeeming Tenisu Titans codes to learn different styles and unlock various tennis rackets.

All Tenisu Titans Codes List

Active Tenisu Titans Codes

Tenisu: 50 Yen (New)

50 Yen Titan: 1 Style Spin (New)

Expired Tenisu Titans Codes

There are currently no expired Tenisu Titans codes.

How to Redeem Tenisu Titans Codes

Here is a simple guide on how to redeem Tenisu Titans codes. Just follow these easy steps:

Launch Tenisu Titans on Roblox. Reach Level 3. Press the Shop button at the bottom of the screen. Press the Codes button at the bottom of the Shop menu. Enter the code in the pop-up text box. Press the Use Code button.

