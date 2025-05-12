Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Tenisu Titans Official Image
Image via TenisuTitans
Category:
Codes

Tenisu Titans Codes (May 2025) 

Become basically Djokovic with Tenisu Titans codes.
Image of Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbovic
|

Published: May 12, 2025 09:47 am

Updated May 12, 2025

Added new codes!

Recommended Videos

Have you ever seen a game that was clearly supposed to be a different sport, but made an incredible thing out of that situation? It becomes even more exhilarating after redeeming Tenisu Titans codes to learn different styles and unlock various tennis rackets.

All Tenisu Titans Codes List

Active Tenisu Titans Codes 

  • Tenisu: 50 Yen (New)
  • Titan: 1 Style Spin (New)

Expired Tenisu Titans Codes

  • There are currently no expired Tenisu Titans codes.

Related: Basketball Showdown Codes

How to Redeem Tenisu Titans Codes

Here is a simple guide on how to redeem Tenisu Titans codes. Just follow these easy steps:

How to redeem Tenisu Titans codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Tenisu Titans on Roblox.
  2. Reach Level 3.
  3. Press the Shop button at the bottom of the screen.
  4. Press the Codes button at the bottom of the Shop menu.
  5. Enter the code in the pop-up text box.
  6. Press the Use Code button.

For more fun titles with free rewards, you can always visit our dedicated Roblox Codes section.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
Related Content
Related Content
Related Content