Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Kuroku's Basket Showdown Official Image
Image via Secret Game!
Category:
Codes

Kuroku’s Basket Showdown codes (February 2025) [RELEASE]

This is Japanese lunch time rush!
Image of Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbovic
|

Published: Feb 6, 2025 07:20 am

Updated Feb. 6, 2025: Added new codes!

Recommended Videos

If you want to know what it’s like being in the best basketball anime, then sadly you’re in the wrong place cause this isn’t Slam Dunk. However, if you want to play in the second best basketball anime, then you can have a better experience with Kuroku’s Basket Showdown codes.

All Kurokus Basket Showdown Codes List

Active Kurokus Basket Showdown Codes 

  • YOSVFX: 500 Cash (New)
  • KUROKUSHOWDOWN: 1000 Cash
  • CRACKOP: 500 Cash
  • basketball: 1500 Cash
  • RELEASE: 1250 Cash

Expired Kurokus Basket Showdown Codes

  • BJ

How to Redeem Codes in Kurokus Basket Showdown

Here is a simple guide on how to redeem Kuroku’s Basket Showdown codes. Just follow these easy steps:

How to redeem Kurokus Basket Showdown codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Kurokus Basket Showdown on Roblox.
  2. Press the Codes button on the left side of the screen.
  3. Enter the code in the ENTER CODE text box.
  4. Hit Redeem and receive your goodies.

For more fun titles with free rewards, you can always visit our dedicated Roblox Codes section.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
related content
Author
Image of Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbović is an esteemed code writer for GAMURS and a recognized authority in the gaming world. His status as a certified weeb is backed by extensive knowledge and expertise in anime, especially in sourcing codes for Anime Roblox Games with unmatched proficiency. Having honed his skills in gaming to the extent of metaphorically speedrunning Sonic 3 & Knuckles prenatally, he embodies gaming prowess. Known for his insightful commentary on Silent Hill 3 and Nier Replicant, his opinions are valued by gamers who appreciate depth and nuance.