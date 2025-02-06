Kuroku’s Basket Showdown codes (February 2025) [RELEASE]

Updated Feb. 6, 2025: Added new codes!
If you want to know what it’s like being in the best basketball anime, then sadly you’re in the wrong place cause this isn’t Slam Dunk. However, if you want to play in the second best basketball anime, then you can have a better experience with Kuroku’s Basket Showdown codes.
All Kurokus Basket Showdown Codes List
Active Kurokus Basket Showdown Codes
- YOSVFX: 500 Cash (New)
- KUROKUSHOWDOWN: 1000 Cash
- CRACKOP: 500 Cash
- basketball: 1500 Cash
- RELEASE: 1250 Cash
Expired Kurokus Basket Showdown Codes
- BJ
How to Redeem Codes in Kurokus Basket Showdown
Here is a simple guide on how to redeem Kuroku’s Basket Showdown codes. Just follow these easy steps:
- Launch Kurokus Basket Showdown on Roblox.
- Press the Codes button on the left side of the screen.
- Enter the code in the ENTER CODE text box.
- Hit Redeem and receive your goodies.
Published: Feb 6, 2025 07:20 am