Kuroku’s Basket Showdown codes (February 2025) [RELEASE]

Updated Feb. 6, 2025: Added new codes!

Recommended Videos

If you want to know what it’s like being in the best basketball anime, then sadly you’re in the wrong place cause this isn’t Slam Dunk. However, if you want to play in the second best basketball anime, then you can have a better experience with Kuroku’s Basket Showdown codes.

All Kurokus Basket Showdown Codes List

Active Kurokus Basket Showdown Codes

YOSVFX : 500 Cash (New)

: 500 Cash KUROKUSHOWDOWN : 1000 Cash

: 1000 Cash CRACKOP : 500 Cash

: 500 Cash basketball: 1500 Cash

1500 Cash RELEASE: 1250 Cash

Expired Kurokus Basket Showdown Codes

BJ

How to Redeem Codes in Kurokus Basket Showdown

Here is a simple guide on how to redeem Kuroku’s Basket Showdown codes. Just follow these easy steps:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Kurokus Basket Showdown on Roblox. Press the Codes button on the left side of the screen. Enter the code in the ENTER CODE text box. Hit Redeem and receive your goodies.

For more fun titles with free rewards, you can always visit our dedicated Roblox Codes section.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy