Basketball Legends Codes (January 2024)

Redeem Basketball Legends for Coins and unique items before they expire!

Basketball Legends Promo Image
Image via InfinitySports

Your time to create the future G.O.A.T. in Basketball Legends is now! Dunk, shoot, and dribble like an absolute superstar in this engaging hoop simulation across various game modes. On your way to greatness, use Basketball Legends codes for extra coins and different cool items.

All Basketball Legends Codes List

Basketball Legends Codes (Working)

  • JANUARY – 1 Limited Time Case (New)
  • SORRY4REBOOT – 1 Limited Time Skins Case (New)
  • 100KLIKES – 5k Coins
  • COINBOOST – 1 30-minute 2x Coin Boost
  • 80KLIKES – 5k Coins

Basketball Legends Codes (Expired)

How to Redeem Codes in Basketball Legends

Redeeming codes in Basketball Legends is a short and easy procedure. Follow our precise instructions to claim your rewards in no time:

How to redeem codes in Basketball Legends
Screenshot by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Basketball Legends on Roblox.
  2. Click the CODES icon on the left side of the screen.
  3. Insert a code in the ENTER CODE HERE pop-up text box.
  4. Hit CLAIM to grab your freebies.

If you love to play other Roblox games with the code redemption feature, check out our dedicated Roblox Codes section and get various freebies in other famous titles!

Avatar photo

