Basketball Legends Codes (January 2024)

Your time to create the future G.O.A.T. in Basketball Legends is now! Dunk, shoot, and dribble like an absolute superstar in this engaging hoop simulation across various game modes. On your way to greatness, use Basketball Legends codes for extra coins and different cool items.

All Basketball Legends Codes List

Basketball Legends Codes (Working)

JANUARY – 1 Limited Time Case (New)

– 1 Limited Time Case SORRY4REBOOT – 1 Limited Time Skins Case (New)

– 1 Limited Time Skins Case 100KLIKES – 5k Coins

– 5k Coins COINBOOST – 1 30-minute 2x Coin Boost

– 1 30-minute 2x Coin Boost 80KLIKES – 5k Coins

Basketball Legends Codes (Expired)

How to Redeem Codes in Basketball Legends

Redeeming codes in Basketball Legends is a short and easy procedure. Follow our precise instructions to claim your rewards in no time:

Screenshot by Twinfinite

Launch Basketball Legends on Roblox. Click the CODES icon on the left side of the screen. Insert a code in the ENTER CODE HERE pop-up text box. Hit CLAIM to grab your freebies.

If you love to play other Roblox games with the code redemption feature, check out our dedicated Roblox Codes section and get various freebies in other famous titles!