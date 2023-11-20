Roblox Extreme Basketball Codes (November 2023)

Roblox Extreme Basketball is a sports game where you can play 5v5 multiplayer matches online. Like other Roblox games, this title also features free codes you can use to obtain rewards that can help you on your journey.

All Available Codes in Extreme Basketball

The creator of this game, IAmKingMatt, has shared several free codes you can redeem to obtain valuable resources. Some codes can also grant you a temporary boost that lets you gain more EXP or Coins. Here is the list of all working codes:

DoubleCoins – Redeem to get a 2x Coins boost.

– Redeem to get a 2x Coins boost. DoubleExp – Redeem to get a 2x EXP boost.

– Redeem to get a 2x EXP boost. ThankYou – Redeem to get 8,500 Coins.

– Redeem to get 8,500 Coins. FreeReset – Redeem to get a free record reset.

All Expired Codes in Extreme Basketball

Luckily, there are no expired codes in Extreme Basketball for now. However, this will likely change in the future, and we will update this page if any code stops working.

How to Redeem Codes in Extreme Basketball

Redeeming codes in this Roblox game is quite simple. After you launch the game on the Roblox app, you can follow these steps to claim your free rewards:

Click the Codes icon on the left side of the screen. It is sandwiched between the Setting and My Park. Copy and paste one of the working codes featured in this post. Press the Claim button.

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

To get more codes for Roblox Extreme Basketball, you can join the Extreme Basketball Discord server, where they share the latest news and updates about the game. You can also consider following the IAmKingMatt Roblox profile since they are the developer of this title. Lastly, you can bookmark and regularly check this post because we will update this article with the latest working codes.

That’s everything you need to know about Roblox Extreme Basketball Codes. If you are interested in checking out other Roblox games, I recommend you also read our other code posts. For example, we have also covered Super League Soccer, where you can play as a professional soccer player.